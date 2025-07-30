Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Galactic Empire Lands in Cudahy

× Expand Photo via Galactic Empire - galacticempireband.com Galactic Empire Galactic Empire (2025)

Galactic Empire

Tuesday, August 5

X-Ray Arcade

5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy

Galactic Empire is “the galaxy’s foremost instrumental Star Wars cosplay heavy metal John Williams tribute band.” John Williams is the composer who wrote the iconic soundtrack for the Star Wars films. The band, costumed as intergalactic bounty hunters and Sith Lords, is about as shredding as it is nerdy. See them here in Milwaukee as the band claims they are “primed to continue their journey toward becoming the ultimate power in the universe.”

Opening the show is Taiwanese musician Nini and Milwaukee’s own “video game music” band Arcade Mode.

Doors open at 6 p.m. The all-ages show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22 plus fees and can be found here: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/38530492/galactic-empire-nini-cudahy-xray-arcade

Oyster Fest

Tuesday, August 5

Barnacle Bud’s

1955 S. Hilbert St.

Oysters are one of those “love them or hate them” type of foods, with some turned off by the texture, while others view them as a delicacy or even an aphrodisiac. For those in the latter category, good news, the first ever Oyster Fest is happening at Barnacle Bud’s, a hidden gem of a bar and restaurant tucked away on the Kinnickinnic River on the north end of Bay View. Admission includes an oyster sampler platter (three raw, three grilled), an oyster po’ boy slider, and drink of choice. There will be oyster shots and other specialty drinks, live music, and a raffle.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The fest is 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tickets are $55, link and more info here: https://www.barnaclebuds.com/event-details/oyster-fest-2025

Boat Bingo River Cruise

Wednesday, August 6

Edelweiss Cruises

205 W. Highland Ave.

Not quite riverboat gambling, but Historic Milwaukee presents a cruise to look at iconic historic landmarks along the Milwaukee River with Boat Bingo game that plays off the scenes and sites along the way, hosted by tour guide Cyndi Kramer. Prizes include new limited edition Doors Open Milwaukee merchandise.

The two-hour cruise starts at 5:30 .m. Tickets are $40 for Historic Milwaukee members, $50 for non-members and can be found here: www.historicmilwaukee.org/events

Art & Soul

Saturday, August 9

Milwaukee Public Library (East Branch)

2320 N. Cramer St.

“An inspiring afternoon of creativity and community” at the East Side’s library, Art & Soul will feature refreshments, music, and a variety of art making at interactive stations, including a community art installation for the library. There will also be an interactive modern dance performance by Catey Ott Dance Collective.

The event is 12-4 p.ml, all ages, and free to attend.

The Milwaukee Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show

Aug.13-17

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

This new expo features over 575 vendor booths of fossils, gems, crystals, beads, and more, claiming to be the largest show of its kind within the Midwest and a goal to be the biggest in America by next year. From opals to agates, you’ll find everything from fossils to customized jewelry spread across the Baird Center, a paradise for rockhounds and gem collectors.

Tickets start at $10 adult, $5 for 16 and under, $20 for a family pass (2 adults, up to 4 kids) and can be found at www.milwaukee.show/attendees