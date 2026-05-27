Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Get Ready for Ghanaian Movie Poster Art

× Expand Photo via Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall - Facebook Milwaukee Magical Market (2024) Milwaukee Magical Market at Kochanski's Concertina Beer Hall (2024)

Riverwest

Radio Sunset Cruise

Friday, May 29

Milwaukee Boat Line Dock, 1124 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Board the Vista King for a 2-hour cruise to celebrate 14 years of the independent, community powered airwaves of Riverwest Radio (WXRW, 104.1FM). The cruise will be an “evening of community, music, appetizers, and a raffle” all to support keeping Riverwest Radio’s programming on-air.

The boat boards at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $85 and can be purchased here: riverwestradio.com/product/riverwest-radio-14th-anniversary-sunset-gala-cruise-may-29-2026-7-9-pm/

Deadly Prey Pop-up Gallery

Saturday, May 31

Charles Allis Art Museum, 1801 N. Prospect Ave.

Ghanaian movie poster art has developed a cult following for the style’s colorfully bizarre interpretations. The hand painted posters advertise American movies, but the interpretations often stray far from the movie’s plot and tone, and some just seem like a fever dream—Mrs. Doubtfire stabbing someone through the eye with a broom handle, for example. See your Hollywood favorites through a bizarro lens.

This one night only pop-up display will feature hundreds of movie posters by Ghanaian artists as well as related merchandise. It coincides somewhat with the Brady Street Art Walk, happening the same day 12-4 p.m.

The pop-up is 6-10pm and is free, you can RSVP with a free ticket here: events.mketix.com/events/deadly-prey-pop-up-gallery-5-31-2026

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Paperback Zero Zine Launch Party

Friday, June 5

Lion’s Tooth, 2421 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Paperback Zero is a zine that debuts with a collection of hardboiled stories, photos, illustrations, cocktail recipes, playlists and more, all inspired by noir maestro Dashiell Hammett, the detective novelist who penned The Maltese Falcon and The Thin Man, among many others. Contributors that tapped into a dark and stormy mindset include Andy Turner, Tim Dememter, Kyle Davis, Ryan King, Tim Hennessey, and Derek Davidson. The release party, which will have copies of the zine for sale at Lion’s Tooth will feature a DJ set by Andy Turner.

The party is 5-6:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Brew & Browse MKE

June 6-7

Pilot Project, 1128 N. 9th St.

A vintage and artisan fest with over 60 vendors spread throughout the venue, inside and out. The two-day market will be filled with handcrafted items and unique vintage finds. Pilot Project will be serving food and drink.

The event is 11am-6pm each day. The event is free, but you need to RSVP here: eventbrite.com/e/brew-browse-mke-vintage-artisan-fest-presented-by-windy-city-market-tickets-1988862199377

Milwaukee’s Magical Market

Sunday, June 7

Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall, 1920 S. 37th St.

The Magical Market pops up regularly in Kochanski’s beer garden in the summer and fall months and fills the patio with local vendors specializing in metaphysical and handcrafted candles, jewelry, magical and spiritual supplies, art, soaps, potions and things related to the paranormal. There’s tarot and oracle readings, entertainment, food and drink, and a raffle that benefits MADACC. The event is presented by the Milwaukee Pagan Unity Community and a store called Ascended Gifts.

The market is open 1-6 p.m. and is free to attend.