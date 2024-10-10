Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Ghost Season is Here

Geek Camp – LevelUp Geek Retreat

Oct. 11-13

YMCA Camp Minikani

999 Amy Belle Lake Road, Hubertus

Created by Awkward Nerd Events, this three-day getaway is designed to be a “camp experience for geeky adults.” There’s a mix of classic camp activities like hiking, boating, archery, and campfires but also some nerd culture programming like a lightsaber combat workshop, live action roleplaying, crafting sessions, and more. The ticket cost includes a bed in a cabin, meals, activities and swag like a shirt, patch, and sticker. The event says it’s all about “connecting with fellow geeks and making new friends.” Tickets are $249 and can be found here: awkwardnerdevents.com/products/levelup-geek-retreat.

Spirits of the Silent City: Dead Reckoning

Oct. 11-19

Forest Home Cemetery & Arboretum

2405 W. Forest Home Ave.

Spirits of the Silent City gives voices to the cemetery’s usually quiet residents. The Caper Company’s actors portray historic figures buried at Forest Home. Noteworthy Milwaukeeans Increase Lapham, George Brumder, Beulah Brinton and Maria Pabst are just a few of the “spirits” you’ll encounter.

The tour is a little over an hour and is about a mile long walk through the cemetery.

Tickets start at $40 and are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/spirits-of-the-silent-city-dead-reckoning-3571919

Frisch, Frei, Stark, Treu: A Puppet History of the Milwaukee Turners

Oct. 11-27

Turner Hall Ballroom

1040 Vel R. Phillips Ave.

The rich early history of the Milwaukee Turners, a group of progressive Germans, is explored in this new puppet play production by Cabaret MKE. Dozens of puppets are being utilized to portray historic figures associated with the Turners, like Milwaukee mayor and Socialist Party VP candidate Emil Seidel. The performances are done in the Japanese puppetry style of bunraku, in which performers clad in black manipulate puppets with their hands and feet. The performances take place in Turner Hall’s Palm Garden room.

Tickets are $30 and can be found here: cabaretmke.brownpapertickets.com.

Palestine Book Club

Friday, Oct. 18

Lion’s Tooth

2421 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Joe Sacco is a groundbreaking comic creator who mastered the art of comic book journalism. His comic series Palestine documented his experiences in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the early ‘90s; the series was later collected into a graphic novel. Sacco’s work is as relevant as ever today.

“With new generations becoming aware of the Palestinian struggle, it seems appropriate to revisit this extraordinary journalistic account,” a statement from Lion’s Tooth reads. The bookstore is hosting a discussion group to examine Sacco’s work. A new hardcover edition of Palestine is available at the store.

The event is at 5:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Milwaukee Paranormal Conference

Oct. 19-20

Various locations

The author of this column founded the Milwaukee Paranormal Conference in 2015, but this year passed on organization of the event to the American Ghost Walks tour company. The event has always served as a forum where people can hear about different fields of the paranormal—ghost stories and investigation, cryptozoology (the study of unknown creature like Bigfoot and Lake Monsters), theories about UFOs and other mysterious subjects.

The main day of the conference is Saturday, October 19 and feature a line-up of guest speakers and panels (and paranormal bingo), as well as an eclectic vendor floor filled with local paranormal investigators and eerie crafters at the historic Irish Cultural and Heritage Center (2133 W. Wisconsin Ave.) from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. The following day, there’s a Witches Faire at Kochanski’s (1920 S. 37th St.) from 1-6pm that features free workshops, witch-themed vendors, and entertainment.

Tickets to the conference on October 19 are free, but you need to register here: milwaukeeparacon.com.The Witches Faire has free admission.