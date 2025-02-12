Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Goth Prom and Spooky Frog Returns

× Expand Photo Via Goth Barge - Facebook Spooky Frog Book Fair

Goth Prom

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 14-15

Mad Planet

2656 N. Booth St.

Valentine’s Day evokes goth feelings for some people and Goth Barge has tapped into that sentiment with their annual Goth Prom, this year doubling down on it by expanded the event into two nights, a “lovers” theme on February 14 (with guest DJ Scary Lady Sarah), a “darkly romantic evening, where love and the dark collide,” and a “sinners” themed dance the following night (with DJ Vic Dagger). “It’s a night to get wild, get dirty, and let everything else burn away,” the event listing for the latter reads.

Each night will crown a “king, queen, or kwing” at Midnight, so the event encourages, “come dressed to impress and make this night unforgettable. It’s your chance to live out your most daring prom fantasies in your finest attire.”

The event starts at 9 p.m. both night, $10 cover, 21-plus. More info at: gothbarge.com

All Messed Up XII

Friday-Saturday, Feb. 14-15

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn

1001 E. Locust St.

Milwaukee’s wildest music experiment is back. Every year, dozens of musicians put their name into a drawing to be randomly placed into a makeshift band designed to give a single performance at the two-night All Messed Up showcase at Linneman’s. Bands have just a couple months to put together a set of two original songs and one cover.

This will be your first (and probably last) chance to see Reply All & the Listen-in Bunch, Bannable Animals, Meat Confetti, A Bidet to Remember and a dozen other All Messed Up acts.

The show is at 7 p.m. both nights, $5 cover, 21-plus.

A Night with Hornswoggle

Monday, Feb. 17

X-Ray Arcade

5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy

The WWE has created countless characters throughout the years, one of those small in stature but big in personality being Hornswoggle, who debuted in the WWE ring in 2006 and is stopping by X-Ray Arcade to share “comedy and stories from under the ring.” Hornswoggle’s 2019 autobiography is titled Life Is Short and So Am I. The wrestler will be joined by comedian Mike Stricker, the show includes a free meet and greet afterward so patrons can purchase merch, autographs, and photos.

Doors are at 6:30 p.m., show starts 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door, all ages. Tickets available here: etix.com/ticket/p/95165270/a-night-with-hornswoggle-comedy-stories-from-under-the-ring-cudahy-xray-arcade

Spooky Frog

Saturday, Feb. 22

The Factory

1120 S. Barclay St.

The Spooky Frog Book Fair, back for a third installment, has expanded to a new venue, The Factory in Walker’s Point. The extra space allows them to feature 25 local, independent authors who mostly write in horror, fantasy, gothic fiction, and other genres of speculative fiction (the author of this column will be tabling there, too). They are joined by over 20 artists and crafters, and the Goth Barge DJs. There’s also a bar and Bakehouse 23 will be selling treats. A fun market to check out if you’re “a fan of books, brews, or all things spooky.”

The event goes 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and has a $3 entrance fee.

Silent Book Club Milwaukee

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Component Brewing

2018 S. First St.

A growing trend has been the proliferation of “silent book clubs,” where the point is not to be on the same page, discussing the same title, but to enjoy the peace of reading with others. Silent Book Club Milwaukee hosts regular events, their next at Component Brewing features a silent reading session from 6-7 p.m., followed by literature-themed trivia 7-9 p.m.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and is free. Find info on future meetups in the Milwaukee’s Silent Book Club Facebook group: facebook.com/groups/3592309844384709/