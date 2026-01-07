Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Gross Out Day plus Plagues, Disaster … and Marinara

× Expand Photo by AutumnSkyPhotography - Getty Images Hands holding tarantula spider

The Newhall House Fire of 1883

Saturday, January 10

Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Downtown

611 N. Broadway

On January 10, 1883, tragedy struck downtown Milwaukee when the Newhall House hotel caught fire, killing somewhere between 70 and 90 people. On the anniversary of that deadly disaster, historian and tour guide Cyndi Kramer (of Historic Milwaukee) tells the story of the Newhall House’s last night at the site of where it happened—the corner of Broadway that is now where the Hilton Garden Inn is located, housed in a historic building, completed three years after the fire in 1886.

The presentation is at 10 a.m., tickets are $15 for Historic Milwaukee Members, $25 non-members. Tickets available here: fareharbor.com/embeds/book/historicmilwaukee/items/689561/calendar/2026/01/

Gross Out Day

Sunday, January 11

Discovery World

500 N. Harbor Drive

A family friendly day that explores everything “gross, icky, sticky, gooey, wiggly, and crawly,” Gross Out Day at Discovery World gives a fascinating look at creepy crawlies with games, activities, dissection demonstrations, and more. Attendees can see reptiles and insects at Tatiana’s Tiny Zoo, “learn the tick dance” at Riveredge Nature Center’s station, and even try some bug jerky, among other icky sights. Probably not an event for the squeamish.

The event takes place during Discovery World’s hours, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. See a schedule and get tickets here: discoveryworld.org/calendar-of-events/gross-out-day/

Of Popes & Plagues demo

Monday, January 12

Old Guard Games

3132 N. Downer Ave.

“Of Popes & Plague” is a “fast paced game of Popes, plague, and pestilence in the Middle Ages.” Players work to build up their village, then fight to outlast their opponents as the plague breaks out. The game’s publisher, Hillary’s Toy Box (of Kansas), is bringing a special demo to Old Guard Games on January 12, where players will have a chance to learn how to play, meet the game designer, and win prizes.

The event is 4-10 p.m. and free to attend.

Legalize Marinara

Saturday, January 17

Black Husky Brewing

909 E. Locust St.

This red sauce contest offers all you can sauce samples (with bread) for $5. The winning sauce makers will get $50 ($25 Black Husky gift card for second). At 5 p.m., a special Italian-inspired karaoke session starts with best performers also getting a round of prizes. A good chance to find the perfecto sauce and sing a little Sinatra afterward. And, of course, Black Husky will have their signature brews on tap.

The event is 2-9 p.m. A wristband to sample sauces is $5.

Brookfield Comic and Toy Show

January 17-18

Brookfield Square

95 N. Moorland Road, Brookfield

Produced by Quad Con Comic & Toy Show, this event will see over 70 comic and toy dealers set up across Brookfield Square for a free, 2-day show. Vendors will be selling everything from vintage video games to Funko pops, plushies, action figures, magazines, trade paperbacks, cards, and more. Buyers looking for items will be on hand, too. A cosplay showcase will take place on Saturday afternoon.

The show is free and open mall hours, Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 11a.m.-6 p.m.