Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Happy Madcap Holidays!

× Expand Photo Via SafeHouse Milwaukee - Facebook New Years Eve at SafeHouse

Cribbage Night Sundays

Every Sunday

Indeed Brewing Company

530 S. Second St.

Cribbage dates back to 17th century England, but has a strong following in Wisconsin, and you can chase away the winter blahs with a cribbage session every Sunday at Indeed Brewing. Prizes are awarded to first and second place winners as well as a monthly prize for highest scoring hand. You can save $2 off your first beer by bringing your own cribbage board.

The game sessions are free with sign up starting at 4:30 p.m., and gaming at 5 p.m.

NYE Masquerade Bond Ball

Wednesday, December 31

Safe House

779 N. Front St.

Milwaukee’s most madcap establishment is ringing in the New Year, exactly how you’d imagine—with a spy themed extravaganza, to “end your year with a spectacular mission.” The entry ticket includes all you can drink wine, beer, and call cocktails as well as hors d’oeuvres, DJs, live magicians, a photo booth, party favors, and more. A VIP option has additional perks.

Dress code is masquerade/ black tie optional. “Your mask is your disguise for the night,” event info reads. “Think Bond villains, glamorous secret agents, and Casino Royale chic.” As for the password, you’ll have to find that on your own.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Stranger Things Finale

December 31-January 1

Multiple Marcus Theater locations

After five hit seasons, Netflix show Stranger Things is heading to a grand finale. The show, which takes place in the 1980s, features a gang of clever teens plagued by hideous monsters from a parallel dimension called the “Upside Down.” It’s gained popularity for its portrayal of ‘80s tropes, colorful characters, and supernatural suspense. Fans will have a chance to see the exciting conclusion on the big screen. Marcus Theaters has showings at Majestic Cinema in Brookfield, South Shore Cinema in Oak Creek, and Palace Cinema in Sun Prairie. Marcus says the “event will bring fans from all over to celebrate the end of this epic series together.”

For more info on tickets and screen times, see the Marcus website at: marcustheatres.com/theatre-locations/state-WI

Severin Films & VideoVomit present: Teens in Trouble Double Feature

Saturday, January 3

X-Ray Arcade

5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy

Severin Films distributes cult classic films and are screening a double feature at X-Ray Arcade, along with some vendors, trivia, and food and drink specials.

The Boys Next Door (1985) is about teenage boys who go on a rage-filled crime and murder spree in Los Angeles, directed by Penelope Spheeris (The Decline of Western Civilization, Wayne’s World). The second feature, Aenigma (1988), by Italian horror director Lucio Fulci, has a plot similar to Carrie—a bullied girl unleashes revenge with telekinesis powers, but the director makes the story “pure Fulci.”

The screening is 18-plus, doors at 6:30 p.m., screening at 7:30 p.m., $5 suggested donation.