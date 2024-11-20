Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Krampusnacht is Nigh

Trainfest 2024

November 23 - 24

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Billing itself as “America’s largest operating model railroad show,” Trainfest has over 250 booths of model train manufacturers and retailers, many with show specials; over 50 operating model train displays, and a free mini-train ride for kids. It’s perfect timing for the holiday season as many have found memories of a model train set under the Christmas tree. The event runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. For ticket options and more info visit train-fest.com.

Die Hard Christmas Pop-Up

November 29 - December 28

Dead Bird Brewing

1726 Dr. William Finlayson St.

Is Die Hard a Christmas classic? For many fans of the 1988 action movie set on Christmas Eve, it definitely is. “Feast on specialty pizzas from our ‘Does it Sound Like I’m Ordering Pizza?’ menu and photo prop opportunities that will transport you to Nakatomi Corporation’s Holiday Party,” Dead Bird Brewing’s event info states. In the words of John McClane (Die Hard’s lead character), “Yipee-ki-yay, M-fer!” More info: deadbirdbrewing.com.

The Muppet Christmas Carol: Film with Orchestra

November 29 - December 1

Bradley Symphony Center

717 N. Second St.

Charles Dicken’s classic story of holiday redemption has been translated into countless forms and mediums since the novella was published in 1843. One of the most charming adaptations of A Christmas Carol is the 1992 Muppets version of the story. It stars the familiar crew of Muppets like Kermit the Frog and Gonzo alongside one of the movie’s only human characters—Ebenezer Scrooge, played by Michael Caine. Now you can enjoy the film with a live score played by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Ryan Tani.

More info and tickets at mso.org/concerts/muppet-christmas-carol.

Pizza with Santa

Saturday, November 30

Puddler’s Hall

2461 S. St. Clair St.

An afternoon with Santa Claus in the cozy setting of Puddler’s Hall includes a hot cocoa bar, ornament and cookie decorating, letters and photos with Santa. It’s all for a good cause—the admission cost goes to Out of the Darkness Community Walks, a program by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The event goes 12 - 4:30 p.m., admission is $15 and can be found here: pizzawithsanta.attendease.com.

Milwaukee Krampusnacht

Sunday, December 1

The Brewery District

This festival (directed by the author of this column) is a celebration of the European folklore of the Krampus, a monster that visits children with St. Nick to determine if they’ve been naughty or nice. Milwaukee Krampusnacht features costumed performers, live music, activities like a card-making workshop, a scavenger hunt, contests, over 60 artists and vendors, karaoke, comedy, and food and drink. It’s an indoor/outdoor event that encourages people to explore the businesses of the Brewery District, including Best Place, Pilot Project, Barley Room, Amped, and On Tap. A parade of Krampus performers marches on Juneau Ave. at 7 p.m.

The event goes 3-10 p.m. More information and tickets like a card-making workshop can be found at milwaukeekrampusnacht.com.