Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Laughing Liberally and Emo Karaoke

× Expand Photo via Celtic MKE - Facebook Celtic Christmas Boutique shopping event - Celtic MKE A booth at Celtic MKE's annual Celtic Christmas Boutique, a makers market of Celtic craft and Irish gifts.

Laughing Liberally 10th Anniversary Show

Saturday, November 14

Comedysportz, 420 S. 1st St.

For the last 10 years, Laughing Liberally has produced a monthly show that tries to find the funny side in some dark times. But maybe times are changing? The first Laughing Liberally show happened just days after Trump’s 2016 win, 10 years later their new show follows a blue midterm tsunami.

The 10th anniversary show features Ton Johnson, who performed at the first Laughing Liberally Milwaukee show, as well as Syed Hasnain, Breanne Wilhite, Chloe Mikala, and the show’s resident sketch comedy group The Accountants of Homeland Security. The interview portion will feature author and historian Rick Perlstein, best-selling author of books like Nixonland and The Invisible Bridge.

The show starts at 8 p.m., tickets are $8 plus fees and can be found here: www.simpletix.com/e/laughing-liberally-milwaukee-s-10-year-ann-tickets-296221

Waukesha Card Show

Waukesha Expo Center, 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha

Saturday, November 14

Over 200 dealer tables will be set up at the Waukesha Expo Center with a variety of vintage and modern sports cards, Pokemon and other trading card games, bobbleheads, autographed items, memorabilia, and more. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Humane Animal Welfare Society.

The show is 10 a.m.-3 p.m., $2 admission (free after 2 p.m.), 12 and under free. More info: waukeshacardshow.com

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Emo Night Karaoke

Friday, November 13

Falcon Bowl, 801 E. Clarke St.

This karaoke night has a live backing band to make you the lead singer and star of an emo song, a genre that Wikipedia defines as “a genre of rock music that combines musical characteristics of hardcore punk with emotional, often confessional lyrics.” The band, ENK, is a collection of musicians who have played Warped Tour. An opening act, Long Gone, plays original music.

Doors are at 8.pm. Tickets are $21.89 and available here: https://wl.eventim.us/event/emo-night-karaoke/696467

Backyard Historians #10: Hoops, Hype & History!

Wednesday, November 18

MobCraft Beer, 505 S. 5th St.

Milwaukee History Club’s November meet-up has a focus on Milwaukee basketball, especially the 1970s era, with short presentations on Al McGuire and Marquette, as well as the early history of the Bucks. You’ll also hear about the lesser-known Women’s Professional Basketball League team the Milwaukee Does, who played two seasons in the late 70s. There will also history trivia and food and drink available from MobCraft.

The event is at 6:30 p.m. and free to attend.

Celtic Christmas Boutique

Saturday, November 21

Celtic MKE, 1532 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa

Over 40 local and Midwestern artists specializing in Celtic themed crafts will have work available at this holiday arts and crafts fair organized by Celtic MKE. You’ll find jewelry, pottery, knitwear, woodwork, prints, ornaments, Irish sweets and imports and much more.

The market is open 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and free to attend.