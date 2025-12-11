Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Madcap Holiday High Jinks

× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee Milwaukee Makers Market Milwaukee Makers Market

Cinebuds Live: Scrooged

Thursday, December 11

Oriental Theatre

2230 N. Farewell Ave.

The Cinebuds podcast, co-hosted by Milwaukee Film’s Krist Pollard and Radio Milwaukee’s Dori Zori, has a special event for their holiday edition—a screening of the 1988 comedy classic Scrooged, starring Bill Murray haunted by ghosts in a take on Dicken’s A Christmas Carol. A live recording of the podcast will happen right after the film screening.

Tickets range $11-$13 and can be found here: https://mkefilm.org/oriental-theatre/events/scrooged-with-cinebuds-live-season-s-screenings

Full Frontal Püppets presents: “The More on Christmas”

Friday, December 12

Amorphic Beer

3700 N. Fratney St.

Milwaukee’s wild and crazy puppet troupe are on the loose again, this time heading “to the North Pole to annoy Santa Claus.” Expect some comedy chaos, puppet fun and crass jokes. A disclaimer for the show states that the program is rated PG-13 for, amongst other things, “coarse language,” “casual blasphemy” and “off key singing.”

The show starts at 7 p.m. Admission is a suggested $10 cash donation at the door.

A Very Deadly Constructivists Holiday

December 18-20

Broadway Theatre Center (Studio Theater)

158 N. Broadway

A collection of seven sketches, this play is “a wickedly sharp dark comedy revue that dismantles the season’s sparkles one deadly sin at a time.” Created and directed by jamielyn gray, the production features St. Nick, who guides through the sketches, “each twisting a familiar holiday chestnut into something hysterically unhinged.” Viewer discretion is advised as the show features adult humor.

Tickets are $20 and can be found here: https://www.theconstructivists.org/productions/25-26-season/a-very-deadly-constructivists-holiday-2025

Riverwest Radio Holiday Market & Cookie Sale

Saturday, December 20

Falcon Bowl

801 E. Clarke St.

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Over 25 delicious varieties of holiday cookies will be available at this fundraiser for community powered radio station Riverwest Radio (WXRW, 104.1FM) along with a line-up of local crafters, artists, and vintage item sellers set up in the Falcon Bowl’s hall.

More info: www.riverwestradio.org

Milwaukee Makers Market Official Holiday Market

Sunday, December 21

Discovery World

376 N. Harbor Drive

“Meet Milwaukee jewelry makers, artists, designers, and other skilled artisans,” who make “one-of-a-kind, locally-made products including ceramics, women’s clothing, leather goods, candles, and more.” With over 50 vendors, there will be plenty to look at and you can find out more about the Milwaukee Makers and get a gift membership.

The market is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission to the market area is free, general admission ticket needed to enter the museum areas. More info: www.milwaukeemakersmarket.com