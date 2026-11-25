× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Krampusnacht Krampus at Milwaukee Krampusnacht A Krampus performer and member of Milwaukee Krampus Eigenheit at Milwaukee Krampusnacht.

Winter Wondermaze

November 27- December 23

Hart Park

A new holiday experience in Wauwatosa’s Hart Park will allow visitors to wander through “a star-lit maze of over 600 evergreen trees,” where you can “discover surprises around every corner.” After walking through the maze, visitors can find “a festive drink or treat, a game of football bowling, glowing fires, and feel the warmth of the season.”

Tickets are $9 for kids 4-17, adults $12, group pricing options available. For ticket info and specific dates the maze is open, see: https://discoverwauwatosa.com/winter-wondermaze/

Local/Live with the Honolulu Millionaires

Tuesday, December 1

Anodyne Coffee Roasting, 255 W. Bruce St.

One of Milwaukee’s most unique acts are the Honolulu Millionaires, a tropical lounge act that features three wise-cracking animatronic parrots (Lucky, Lefty, and Big Red) and are known for “irreverent theme shows, quick improvisation, and rum-based cocktails.” Their next show, part of WMSE’s Local/Live program will see the birds crooning holiday hits for a free, all-ages show at Anodyne’s Walker’s Point location.

The show starts at 6 p.m. and is free to attend.

Santa Cycle Rampage

Saturday, December 5

Wheel & Sprocket, 187 E. Becher

Every year, hundreds of cyclists dress as old Saint Nick (and other holiday characters) to take a costumed bicycle ride around town, either the 13-mile (round trip) Main Ride or the shorter 3-mile “Elf Frenzy Ride.” It’s a fundraiser for Wisconsin Bike Fed, which helps organize youth and family rides and promotes bicycling in general. The rides begin to depart at 9:30 a.m. from Wheel & Sprocket in Bay View. A second ride takes place December 12 in Madison.

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For more info on registering, see: https://wisconsinbikefed.org/santa-cycle-rampage/

Kitten Fest 2026

Saturday, December 5

Ope! Brewing Company, 6751W. National Ave., West Allis

They went all in on cats for this one! Performances by The Hissy Kits, Sit Kitty Sit, Stalley Cats, Rocket Cat, and Kitty South Paw will give “meow-merable performances.” The merch proceeds benefit Almost Home Cat Rescue. An after party follows at Stalley Cats bar.

The event is 5-10:30 p.m. More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/1698784628257771/

Milwaukee Krampusnacht

Sunday, December 6

The Brewery District

Your Madcap Milwaukee Calendar columnist has been director of Milwaukee Krampusnacht since 2017. It’s an eclectic festival that feels like it has elements of a Ren Faire or a fringe festival. There’s a music line-up that includes everything from polka to synth-punk, over 80 local vendors set up throughout the Brewery District, activities and contests. At the center of it all, expect to see dozens of people dressed as Krampus, the Alpine folklore monster that was meant to frighten children into behaving, while counterbalance kindly Saint Nick offered treats for good behavior.

In modern times, Krampus has become a symbol of hope for those trying to navigate through all the commercial holly jolliness of the season. It’s a chance to just have fun, check out local art, and maybe run around the Brewery District in a monster costume.

The event is 2-9 p.m., tickets are $15-$20. More info can be found here: www.milwaukeekrampusnacht.com