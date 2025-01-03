Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Madcap in 2025

RSVR’s 5th Anniversary Party

via RSVR RSVR virtual reality illustration RSVR

Saturday, January 4

RSVR Milwaukee

210 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

RSVR established their virtual reality arcade shortly before the 2020 pandemic but hurdled that obstacle to make it to 2025. They’re celebrating the milestone with a party featuring free VR gaming, an “Owner’s Challenge” playing against one of the owners (winners get free VR time), and a champagne toast at 5 p.m. A good opportunity to check out VR if you haven’t explored the immersive experience.

The event goes 12 - 10 p.m., with free VR gaming 1-6 p.m.

X-Ray Arcade Psychomania - Cemetery Man poster

Psychomania and Cemetery Man Screening

Saturday, January 4

X-Ray Arcade

036 S. Packard Ave.

Cudahy

Severin Films teams up with X-Ray Arcade to showcase a cult hit double feature. Psychomania (1973) is a British film about a biker gang seeking immortality via black magic. Cemetery Man (1994), a “bonkers classic,” features a graveyard caretaker trying to keep his undead residents in line. In addition to the screening, there will be trivia and food and drink specials.

The event is 18-plus, $5 cover, doors at 6 p.m., films at 7 p.m.

Midwinter Gaming Convention

Midwinter Gaming Convention logo

January 9 - 12

The Ingleside Hotel

2810 Golf Road,

Pewaukee

This long-running winter weekend convention celebrates “non-digital gaming of all types,” including sessions for board and card games, tabletop and live action roleplaying. “We believe every game tells a story, and every player plays a part,” the convention’s event page reads. “What story will you tell this January?”

Schedule and ticketing info at midwintergamingconvention.com.

Unicorn World

Unicorn World logo

January 11 - 12

Wisconsin State Fair Park

640 S. 84th St.

West Allis

If you’ve felt like an escape from reality to a land of rainbows and unicorns, here’s your chance. Geared toward families, this traveling show allows people to walk through the immersive “Enchanted Unicorn Forest” and “Rainbow Acres” to see animatronic unicorns “and other magical friends.” There’s also a variety of arts and crafts, a dance party, bubble show, games and other activities.

Tickets start at $26 with different ticket packs available. More info and tickets at theunicornworld.com.

Playing Possum: A Solo Art Exhibition by Anja Notanja Sieger

Photo courtesy Anja Notanja Sieger Anja Notanja Sieger Anja Notanja Sieger

January 17 - February 22

Grove Gallery

832 S. Fifth St.

Local artist, typewriter poet, and performer Anja Notanja Sieger’s latest work is a display of her “intricately hand-cut paper shapes” at Grove Gallery.

“Just as a possum can simultaneously access both living and deceased realities when threatened, at Playing Possum, you'll view life and death at the same time through these positive / negative silhouettes,” the show’s press release states. “There will be large single sheets of paper sliced so finely by knives that they resemble woodcuts. In the window, there will be a hanging installation of the artist’s shadow puppets that have appeared in several theater productions and music videos. Solar prints of these shadow puppets will also be on display.”

The show opens for Gallery Night and Day January 17 and 18 and will be on display until February 22. Other tie-in events include “Voices of the Animal Kingdom” typewriter poetry performances on February 8 and 15 and a “Shadow Puppet Workshop & Performance” on February 22.

You can find more info on the artist at: laprosette.com.