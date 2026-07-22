Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: MishMash Fest Returns for Riverwest 24 Weekend

× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee ArtBlaze at McKinley Beach ArtBlaze on the Beach at McKinley Beach

RW24 MishMash Fest

Friday, July 24

Art*Bar, 722 E. Burleigh St.

During the Riverwest 24 bicycle marathon July 24-25, the Riverwest neighborhood is filled with a variety of special checkpoints, impromptu performances, and block parties. One of the biggest is the long-running MishMash Fest that takes place outside of Art*Bar. A stage (as well as food and drink stands) is set up in the street that features a show by Dead Man’s Carnival with “comedy, magic, danger, fire, theatrics, music, and more.” The RW24 also coincides with Brady Street Festival, a short bike ride from the Marsupial Bridge checkpoint, which takes place 12pm-11pm on July 25.

MishMash Fest starts at 7 p.m. and is free to attend.

Summer Witch Market

Sunday, July 26

Sienna Moon, 213 W. Wisconsin Ave., Pewaukee

Sienna Moon is a shop located on Pewaukee Lake that describes itself as “Pewaukee’s crystal and metaphysical haven for holistic wellness.” A summer celebration there “brings together witches, mystics, and curious souls” with a line-up of guest vendors and workshops (like one where you learn to make witch bells) throughout the day.

The market is 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free to attend.

ArtBlaze

Thursday, July 30

McKinley Beach, 1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Joy Engine’s summer beach art party series returns with an ArtBlaze on McKinley Beach July 30, followed by installments August 6 at South Shore Beach and August 30 back at McKinley. You’ll be able to see art installations by FuzzPop Workshop, participate in activities, get a S’mores kit and enjoy entertainment. The line-up for July 30 includes Cullah, a dance lesson by Pandanza, Creature weather, dance and lesson by A.I.M. (led by Davien Holton), and a Silent Disco featuring Blaze Orange, DJ Sushi Lor and DJ Luke Warm.

ArtBlaze is 4-9 p.m. and free to attend. More info: www.joyengine.org/artblaze

Nice Cold Art Market

Saturday, August 1

Humboldt Park, 748 E. Oklahoma Ave.

Summer art markets continue with this art fair in Bay View’s Humboldt Park. This is the 4th year for the Nice Cold Art Market, presented by a group called Milwaukee Artists. The market will feature about 70 vendors tabling with prints, ceramics, textiles, candles, glasswork, photography, jewelry, bakery, and original art. There will be food trucks and the park’s beer garden will be open.

The event is 10 a.m.-4 p.m., free to attend.

Wisconsin Vintage Fest

Sunday, August 2

Harley-Davidson Museum, 400 W. Canal St.

“Over 70 vendors of vintage clothing, video games, jewelry, and more,” will be set up at this year’s Wisconsin Vintage Fest. There will also be Harley-Davidson photo ops and food and drink set-up throughout the day. The event says it’s the place to be, “whether you’re searching for your next grail, refreshing your wardrobe for back-to-school, or just coming for the summer vibes.”

The fest is 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and free to attend.