Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Mudwrestling and a Polka Riot

× Expand Photo by Sammy Perencevic Bloom Beach Festival Bloom Beach Festival at Bradford Beach

Harry & Peg Bradley’s Backyard Barbeque

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Rd.

Friday, August 29

A chance to enjoy BBQ, the art and nature of the Lynden Sculpture Garden, and support a good cause. The 13th year of this annual event raises money used to “underwrite the cost of tours, field trips, and transportation for schools with limited financial resources; to provide scholarships for young people attending our art studio classes and summer camps; and to support professional development for K-12 teachers.” Single tickets as well as options to get tables for 4 or 8 people are available. Food is catered by Braise and there will be music, magic performance, and outdoor artmaking for kids.

The BBQ is 5-8 p.m. Single tickets are $125 for adults/ $35 per child. More info, including other table options, can be found here: lyndensculpturegarden.org/bbq

Bloom Beach Festival

Bradford Beach

2400 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

Saturday, August 30

Summer is wrapping up, and if you like EDM (electronic dance music) then the Bloom Beach Fest, “Milwaukee’s first EDM music festival,” is the beach party to close the season with. Omnom, Gudfella, BG Good, and Aspen are among the DJs. Food and drink options will be available. There’s some related pre and after parties—see their website (below) for more info.

The party starts at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $23.99 and are available here: bloombeachfest.com

Milwaukee Mudfest II: Electric Boogaloo

The Cooperage

822 S. Water St.

Sunday, August 31

With a claim to be “throwing down the wildest, dirtiest, most face-melting party the Midwest has ever seen,” Milwaukee Mudfest, presented by Zig Zag Sex Mag, returns with music that “doesn’t just slap—it body slams!” along with mud wrestlers that are the “sexiest, most savage fighters this side of the Mississippi” for a “mud-splattered, music-fueled, mayhem-soaked Midwest ritual.” There’s even a “water gun and balloon fight arena” for participants to get in on the action.

The music includes Austin’s Tear Dungeon, Mother Fortune and VANG! (both from Chicago) and Milwaukee’s own Immortal Girlfriend and The Cult of Nasty.

Doors are at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $25.50 and can be found here: eventbrite.com/e/milwaukee-mud-fest-presents-electric-boogaloo-tickets-1359111050739

Romance Con

September 5-6

Baird Center

Love is in the air at the Baird Center, as fans of the romance genre will assemble for two days to meet over two dozen authors, as well as a variety of other vendors—artists, candle makers, podcasters, and more. There will be panels, a craft night, a “dinner with an author” add-on, and Saturday evening concludes with an enchanting Masquerade Ball.

Tickets start at $89 for a single days pass, there are various other passes and add-ons available here: romance-con.com

2025 Milwaukee Polka Riot

Saturday, September 6

Linneman’s Riverwest Inn

1001 E. Locust St.

Not your grandparents’ polka! The polka is Wisconsin’s official state dance, but the Milwaukee Polka Riot, an “alternative polka” festival, takes the genre and cranks up the volume. The lineup includes The November Criminals (“Milwaukee’s non-ironic polka hip hop band”): Chicago’s The Frantastic Sound System delivering zydeco, roots, and Americana sounds, The Polkaholics (also from Chicago); and Milwaukee’s The Good Friends Klezmer Band and DJ Brumeister; and Madison’s DJ Shotski.

Doors are at 5 p.m. The event is free. More info: milwaukeepolkariot.com