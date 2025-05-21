Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: New Troll, Romance Bookstore in Tosa

× Expand Photo via Thirst Books - thirstbooks.com Thirst Books The exterior of Thirst Books on North Ave

Thirst Books Grand Opening

Saturday, May 24

Thirst Books

5209 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa

Spring is in the air, and so is romance. A new bookstore is always something to celebrate and in the last month or so, there’s been two—Niche Book Bar (1937 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Drive), which had a grand opening last month, and the new Thirst, a romance bookstore in Wauwatosa. Thirst says they are “offering a curated selection of cozy and spicy reads. Discover swoon-worthy novels for everyone, BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ authors, bookish gifts, and more. Romance is for everyone. We love love!”

At their opening you’ll find drinks and sweets, a flower bar, jewelry and other merchandise, and of course, plenty of red-hot romance in print.

The event is 12-6 p.m. and free to attend.

Firefly Grove Park Grand Opening & Troll Unveiling

Wednesday May 28

Firefly Grove Park

116th Street and Gilbert Ave., Wauwatosa

Danish artist Thomas Dambo has created 138 giant troll sculptures made from recycled materials around the world. Dambo’s creations, designed to fit in with natural surroundings, have developed a following of troll-spotters, who were excited to hear his latest will be the first one in Wisconsin. The 24-foot-tall troll will be featured in the new Firefly Grove Park in Wauwatosa. After an 11 a.m. ribbon cutting ceremony, there will be a celebration in the new park 4-6 p.m. where the public can see the unveiled sculpture, the park’s playground, walking trails, BMX pump track, and enjoy local food trucks.

The event is 4-6 p.m. and free to attend.

Henry V

May 30-June 1

Calvary Presbyterian Church

935 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Shakespeare’s Henry V has intrigues audiences since around 1599, and at the end of this month Wisconsin Classic Stage presents their version of the classic, directed by Josh Pohja, that will show “16 powerhouse performers unleash a raw, electrifying, and radically queer take on this legendary tale of power, identity and war.” What sets this performance of the play apart will be a pre-show Renaissance Faire where the audience can “indulge in feasting, games, coronation booth, raffles, and unique live entertainment before the show.”

The pre-show Renaissance Faire starts at 5:30 p.m., play at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $17.85 for students/ artists, $25 plus fees for general audience, and there’s an optional add-on for food: www.eventbrite.com/e/henry-v-tickets-1281884855109

The Tarot Art Show

Friday, May 30

ALTAR

2681 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

Coinciding with Bay View Gallery Night, this art show is inspired by the tarot deck and will be displayed at ALTAR, a metaphysical shop that features tarot readers and other forms of divination. This show will be “a vibey, esoteric-infused gallery bringing together tarot, astrology, and all things occult, mystical, and spiritual with a modern twist. Think indie art meets arcane symbolism.” The show will feature work by nine artists “channeling the cosmos through their own unique lens.” Tarot reader Laura El will be hosting sessions throughout the day.

The show is open 11 a.m.-10 p.m. and free to check out. Tarot readings by Laura El can be booked here: mvsj5z-5b.myshopify.com/products/the-tarot-art-show-vip-readings

× Expand Photo via Riverwest Radio - Facebook Vista King - Milwaukee Boat Line The Vista King of the Milwaukee Boat Line on the Milwaukee River

Riverwest Radio Rock the Boat Gala Fundraiser

Friday, May 30

Milwaukee Boat Line

1124 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive

A special cruise aboard Milwaukee Boat Line’s Vista King was organized for “celebrating and supporting Riverwest Radio’s ongoing commitment to community-driven broadcasting.” Riverwest Radio (WXRW-LP, 104.1 FM), a micro-radio station has been broadcasting an eclectic line-up of locally produced radio shows began webcasting in 2012 and was granted a permit to broadcast as a low-power FM station in 2014. They rely on fundraisers like this one to keep on the air. The cruise will feature food, a raffle, karaoke, and a performance by local hip hop artist Super Ego.

The cruise is 5-7 p.m. Tickets are $75 and available here: mkeboat.com/special-events/2025/5/30/riverwest-radio-rock-the-boat-gala-fundraiser