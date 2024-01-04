Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Of Bat Boys, Dinosaurs and Goblin Kings

Welcome to this new column, which shares upcoming events that are unique, unusual, nerdy, strange … If it’s offbeat, we’re interested. Fortunately, in recent years the Milwaukee area has developed many interesting options to check out. Got a tip? Email info@shepex.com and put MADCAP in the subject line.

Jurassic Quest

Photo via Jurassic Quest - jurassicquest.com Jurassic Quest Jurassic Quest

Friday, January 5-7

Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center, 8200 W. Greenfield Ave.

Walk through prehistoric times at Jurassic Quest, billed as the “nation’s biggest dinosaur experience.” The realistic animatronic dino herd ranges from babies to giants, and there’s lots of activities and special attractions like a fossil dig and the Rope-a-Raptor, “where kids lasso stray dinos to get them back in their pens.” The edutainment show is at the Wisconsin State Fair Park, this weekend only.

Tickets to Jurassic Quest range from $22-$40 and can be purchased at jurassicquest.com.

Bat Boy: The Musical

Outskirts Theatre ‘Bat Boy: The Musical’

Friday, January 5-14

Waukesha Civic Theatre, 264 W. Main St., Waukesha

“Fake news” is an abused term, but in the ‘80s and ‘90s it could have applied to supermarket tabloids, the most over-the-top being the Weekly World News. The tabloid’s pièce de résistance was a 1992 cover story of a half-bat, half-human on the loose in West Virginia. “Bat Boy” sold a record number of papers and returned to the headlines dozens of times, becoming a sort of mascot for the paper. In 1997, the creature’s escapades were adapted to an off-Broadway musical.

A production of Bat Boy: The Musical by the Outskirts Theatre Company is now flapping into the Waukesha Civic Theatre, directed by Ryan Rehak and starring Matt Ragalie as the titular mutant. The tale features Bat Boy being adopted by a veterinarian’s family, but having trouble with the narrow-minded local villagers. Bat Boy: The Musical runs six times between Jan. 5-14. Tickets range $21-$30 and are available at waukeshacivictheatre.org/production/outskirts-theatre-batboythemusical.

Midwinter Gaming Convention

Midwinter Gaming Convention logo

Thursday, January 11-14

The Ingleside Hotel, 2810 Golf Road, Pewaukee

“The best games are played in the dead of winter,” according to Midwinter Gaming Convention’s Facebook page. Not to be confused with the Midwest Gaming Classic, which happens in April, this convention focuses on non-digital gaming including board games, tabletop and live action roleplaying games, miniatures, vendors, workshops, and more.

Single to multi-day admission badges range from $30-$75. More ticket info and schedule at: tabletop.events/conventions/midwinter-gaming-convention-2024.

Goblin King Masquerade Ball

Photo: Awkward Nerd Events Goblin King Masquerade Ball Goblin King Masquerade Ball

Friday, January 12-13

Turner Hall Ballroom, 1040 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.

Dance, magic dance! After a successful debut last year, the Goblin King Masquerade Ball, produced by Awkward Nerd Events, returns to Turner Hall Ballroom, expanding into a two-night extravaganza. The ball is inspired by the 1986 musical fantasy Labyrinth, directed by Jim Henson and starring David Bowie as Jareth, the Goblin King, and Jennifer Connely as Sarah, a human lost in his realm. Last year, the ball was a fantastic scene filled with people wearing costumes inspired by the film.

“Everything old is new again! Adults are nostalgic for the magic of their childhood,” says Lisa Romella, owner of Awkward Nerd Events and host of the ball. “We bring that experience to life in the beautiful Turner Hall Ballroom.” Friday night is Pride Night and features a drag show hosted by Melee Queen and Malaiya Marvel, Saturday has Labyrinth reenactments by the Goblin King Players. Both nights feature a magical array of vendors, a photobooth, cocktails and mocktails, and VIP and early admission holders get a waltz class so you can get on the good goblin foot.

Tickets to the Friday night ball are still available, but Saturday is sold out, ticket link and more info can be found here: awkwardnerdevents.com/products/the-goblin-king-masquerade-ball-2024.

Silvesterchlausen

Saturday, January 13

Swiss Center of North America, 507 Durst Road, New Glarus

× Expand Photo by Ken Fager via swisstown.com New Glarus Silvesterchlausen New Glarus Silvesterchlausen

A road trip to New Glarus is worth seeing the Silvesterchlausen performance, “the only place outside of Switzerland where you can witness this ancient custom,” according to the Swiss Center of North America. The centuries-old tradition features performers, the Chlaüse, who dress in suits made of tree branches and walk through the streets ringing bells and yodeling to welcome in the New Year.

The celebration starts with an open house at the Swiss Center from noon-2 p.m. From there, the procession of Chlaüse hit the streets of New Glarus, visiting local businesses. The day ends at Tofflers Pub and Grill (200 Fifth Ave., New Glarus) with Swiss music and entertainment. You can find more info on the Swiss Center of North America at theswisscenter.org.