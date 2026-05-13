Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Old Guard Games Turns Two; Spooky Frog Book Fair Returns

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Spooky Frog Horrifying Book Fair

Saturday, May 16

Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel, 375 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield

The latest installment of this horror-themed author expo will feature Midwest authors from a wide range of horror sub-genres, plus a variety of artists and vendors who fit well with a spooky theme. Goth Barge, DJ Synthia, and DJ Ferngully will provide music to add an eerie atmosphere. “It’s part book fair, part social event, and entirely welcoming to anyone who loves the darker side of creativity,” the event organizers note.

The event is 1 1a.m.-4 p.m., $5 entry, free parking.

QWERTY Quarterly 12: Anything is Possible

Sunday, May 17

Busby’s, 3475 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The official publication of QWERTYFEST MKE (your Madcap Milwaukee Calendar columnist is a co-organizer), QQ is a quarterly zine that shares info on the fest (Oct. 2-4 this year) and spotlights local writers and artists with original articles, poems, fiction, columns and “fun pages.” This issue’s theme is “Anything is Possible” and a release party will be held at Busby’s with reading, socializing, and, of course, typewriters to try out.

The event is 3-5 p.m. and free to attend. The zine is $5.

Milwaukee History Club: Backyard Historians Night

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Wednesday, May 20

Lombardi Brewing, 2200 W. Mt. Vernon Ave.

The Milwaukee History Club holds a monthly “Backyard Historians History Night” once a month, usually consisting of three 15-minute presentations by people passionate of sharing a unique slice of Milwaukee history. There’s also some quick trivia and other game sessions. This time around, the presentations will focus on baseball history, with three presentations on teams, stadiums, and players from the past for “tons of baseball lore, a little heartbreak and lots of hometown pride.”

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend. You can join the club for $10 annually.

Old Guard Games Anniversary Weekend

May 23-24

Old Guard Games, 3132 N. Downer Ave.

Memorial Day weekend at this eastside game store will include tournaments, game demos, sales, and more to celebrate their 2nd anniversary.

“The idea behind the store was kind of like Field of Dreams, ‘if you build it, they will come,’” says store owner Ben Checota. “It’s been a thrill to see people find the store and start gaming groups around similar interests, to meet people and make new friends.”

Saturday, May 23 will feature a Golden Badger Painting Contest miniature game piece painting contest along with Age of Sigmar and Bolt Action tournaments while on Sunday there will be a BattleTech and Wisconsin Scholastic Chess Federation all ages tournaments. There will be game demos and store sales throughout the weekend.

Follow Old Guard Games on Facebook, Instagram, X, or YouTube, or stop in the store for their newsletter for more details.

Sea Shanty Sessions!

Sunday, May 24

County Clare, 1234 N. Astor St.

If you’ve ever had a week where you just feel like bursting out singing sea shanties, then your ship has come in. You can join music-maker and historian Andreas Transø for the shanty session—no experience required, songbooks provided. It’s brought to you in part by the Stoughton Sea Shanty Society Roving Song Circle.

The session is 7-10 p.m. and free to attend.