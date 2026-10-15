Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Paranormal Activities

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A Brief History of Arkham House Publishing

Saturday, October 17

Central Library, 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Arkham House was a small horror imprint founded by prolific author August Derleth of Sauk City, Wisconsin, in 1939. Run out of Derleth’s house, Arkham House focused on horror and fantasy and published the early works of authors like H.P. Lovecraft, Ray Bradbury, Derleth himself and many others, laying a foundation of horror that would influence a generation that followed.

Rare Books Librarian Timothy Rush has dug into Central Library’s Rare Books Room archives to find rare editions and other items related to Arkham House for a special display. He’ll be giving a presentation on the collection on October 17.

The presentation is at 1 p.m. Richard E. and Lucile Krug Rare Books Room. It’s free but requires registration, found here: mpl.libnet.info/event/17058591

Milwaukee Paranormal Conference

Saturday, October 17-18

Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall, 1920 S. 37th St.

The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference, founded in 2015, is still rolling but downsizing the event a bit this year. The former venue, the Irish Cultural & Heritage Center, shut down last year, so this year the presentations and vendors will be at Kochanski’s, utilizing the indoor stage and patio area. Saturday’s conference, organized by American Ghost Walks, has guest speakers discussing Milwaukee ghost stories, UFO sightings, and other paranormal topics. On Sunday, there is a Witches Faire presented by the Milwaukee Pagan Unity Community from 12-5 p.m. that focuses on magical vendors, tarot readers, and artists, along with a raffle to benefit Chained Dogs MKE.

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The conference is free but requires registration. Registration and a full schedule can be found here: milwaukeeparacon.com

Backyard Historians #9: sCream City Chills

Wednesday, October 21

Lombardi Brewing Company, 2200 Mt. Vernon Ave.

The Milwaukee History Club celebrates their one-year anniversary at this event that features locals giving short presentations on different aspects of Milwaukee history, along with trivia and other activities. This round will tie into the season with eerie chapters of history. Your “Madcap Milwaukee Calendar” will be giving a short presentation on Robert Bloch, the horror author who penned Psycho and spent his formative years as a writer living on Milwaukee’s East Side.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend. More info: milwaukeehistoryclub.com

Bay View Pumpkin Pavilion

October 21-24

A community powered Halloween event, the centerpiece of the Pumpkin Pavilion are hundreds of hand carved jack-o-lanterns that will be created October 21 and 22 (with live music, food and beer trucks). On Friday and Saturday (the 23rd and 24th), there’s a grand lighting of the pumpkins and a fully schedule of activities and entertainment, including performances by Stranger Gallery, Long Line Riders, Studio K Flamenco and magician Tom Burgermeister, and Jon Newcomb’s Spooky Kid Music. You can also sign up for a 3k Pumpkin Run.

The event is free to attend. More info: bayviewneighborhood.org

Haunted Mini Golf

October 22-25, 29-31

Henry Maier Festival Park

Bars & Rec, the company behind local interactive bar experiences like Nine Below, Axe MKE, The New Fashioned, and Amped, has a Halloween treat—a 9-hole mini-golf course set up on the Summerfest grounds. The course will be populated by “creepy characters and spooky surprises.” There will also be DJs, a mobile kitchen from the New Fashioned Grilled Cheese Co., optional costume themes, and an RIP Lounge with drink specials. The Northwestern Mutual Community Park playground will also be open for the kiddos.

The mini-golf experience is $15 for children, $20 for adults. Buying in advance is recommended. More info and tickets: tickettailor.com/events/barsrecreationinc/2430129