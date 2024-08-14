Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Red Magic, Chalk Art, and More

Expand Photo via MOWA Chalk Fest artist Julie Jilek Chalk art by Julie Jilek

Art & Chalk Fest

Aug. 17-18

Museum of Wisconsin Art

205 Veterans Ave.

West Bend

MOWA’s annual Art & Chalk Festival takes place outside of the Wisconsin art focused museum, featuring artists creating chalk art live on the pavement. There’s also a food truck alley and a beer garden as well as performances by Milwaukee Hittaz Drumline, Warped Dance Company, Peter Alt Group, Little Priest Singers and Sainted Patrons. There’s a variety of art vendors, art demos, and an activity area. In addition to the festival being free, the museum offers free admission for the weekend.

The festival is free and runs 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days. You can find more info here: wisconsinart.org/events/art-chalk-fest-2024.

Red Magic Art Festival

Sunday, Aug. 18

Jackson Park

4712 W. Forest Home Ave.

Red Magic Art Festival is an annual celebration of Native American arts and culture.

“The inspiration for this event comes from my own experiences as a native (enrolled member of the Oneida Nation) woman and artist in this community,” says Harmony Hill, the event organizer. She says another inspiration was the output of creativity during pandemic lockdown. “While the dominant society spent a lot of time complaining about how bored they were during Covid, native artists were hard at work. I was incredibly inspired by the way our people dedicated this time to work on their artistic practices and learn new ones.”

The festival takes place at Jackson Park and features artists and vendors, food, music, workshops on crafts like corn husk dolls, community resources and indigenous games.

“I am honored to be able to be able to bring our community together with the surrounding communities to showcase Native American talent,” Hill says. “We are proud to provide exposure for traditional and contemporary artists as well as our relatives in the performing arts. We happily include a few select local and Mexican artists as well.”

The festival runs 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and is free. For more info, see redmagicnetwork.org.

Full Frontal Püppetry- A Little Song, A Little Dance, We’re Not Wearing Any Pants!

Aug. 19-21

Best Place

901 W. Juneau Ave.

“The Full Frontal Püppets are back (once again) with an ALL-SINGING, ALL-DANCING PUPPET SKETCH COMEDY EXTRAVAGANZA!” declares Billy Ray Olsen, one of the puppeteers for Angry Young Men, the performance group behind the show. “Ok, maybe not all singing but most of it is musical this time. And there’s some dancing. The vaganza, however, is as extra as it ever was.” The show will feature “brand new bits and classic hits” with the puppet cast of “monsters, robots, zombies, and who-knows-whats” and is rated PG-13 for, among other things, “coarse language.”

All three shows have doors at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 19 is pay what you can; admission is $10 on Aug. 20 and Aug. 21.

Barbies at Bristol

Expand Barbies at Bristol

Saturday, Aug. 24

Bristol Renaissance Faire

12550 120th Ave.

Kenosha

Last summer’s Barbie-mania has continued on with various pink themed parties and pop-ups. Milwaukee Film even brought back last year’s “Barbenheimer” phenomenon with a screening of Barbie and Oppenheimerat the Oriental this week. Now you have a chance to come up with a medieval Barbie inspired costume. Awkward Nerd Events is promoting the ye olde Barbie themed day, not an official Bristol event, but a chance for like-minded Barbie fans to dress up and party like it is 1599. There will be group photos at 1pm at Shakespeare’s Meadow.

For more info on Bristol Renaissance Faire, including admission costs, visit renfair.com/bristol.

Spooky Frog Presents: A Horrifying Book Fair. Part 2

Expand Spooky Frog Book Fair Part 2

Saturday, Aug. 24

X-Ray Arcade

5036 S. Packard Ave.

Cudahy

After a successful inaugural event in May, Spooky Frog returns for another horror themed book fair. This time around, there’s over a dozen horror authors and another dozen or so artists and other vendors. The Goth Barge DJs will be spinning appropriate macabre music to add atmosphere. It’s a great chance to support local authors and stock up on some frightening tales for the approaching fall season.

Early admission 11 a.m.-noon is $5; the event is free from noon-4 .pm.