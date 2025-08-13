Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Riverwest Celebrates Center Street Daze Festival

× Expand Photo via Center Street Daze Festival - centerstreetdazefestival.com Center Street Daze Festival - Cart Race Two carts line-up for the Center Street Daze Festival's annual Cart Race

Center Street Daze Festival

Saturday, August 16

Center Street

Humboldt to Holton

In Riverwest, the summer is bookended by Locust Street Festival in early June, and Center Street Daze in mid-August. The latter, which started as a block party, has now been held for 27 years. The art cart parade and race at noon is always a spectacle, where artistic vision supersedes the hand pushed vehicle’s speed. Music is spread out over seven stages from The Uptowner to Club Timbuktu and there’s over a hundred vendors selling crafts and food.

The festival is 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and free to attend. More info: centerstreetdazefestival.com

What the Hex: Arbor & Alchemy

Sunday, August 17

Dresden Castle

3775 E. Underwood Ave., Cudahy

This installment of the What the Hex market is “a celebration of Earth’s gifts and the magick of nature.” There’s a focus on nature-inspired and eco-friendly vendors, herbalism and alchemy workshops, and community and connection with a chance to “come together to honor the Earth’s wisdom, celebrate her abundance, and deepen our connection to her eternal cycles.”

The event is 12-5 p.m. and has a $3 admission.

Film Reels & Radio Waves Film Festival

Friday, August 22

Radio Milwaukee

220 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Public media is clearly in the crosshairs of the Trump administration as they continue their attack on beloved institutions like PBS and NPR, slashing funding. Fortunately, people are stepping up to help fund programming in the face of this financial void. A group called Filmmakers Study Hall, along with Radio Milwaukee and Milwaukee Film has put together this fundraiser, with all money made being donated to Milwaukee PBS. There will be 90 minutes of films made by local directors (attendees can vote on a People’s Choice Award), a silent auction, and local vendors.

“We are honored and humbled by this show of support, not just from the organizers, but from our entire arts community,” Milwaukee PBS says in a statement.

Doors at 7 p.m., screening starts at 7:30 p.m.. Admission is $15 or pay what you can.

Twilight East Side Pub Crawl

Saturday, August 23

La Gente Art

2478 N. Murray Ave.

If you prefer sparkly vampires, this new bar hop experience if for you. The Twilight book series, authored by Stephenie Meyer, became a cultural phenomenon (despite criticisms) and gained billions of dollars across a five-movie adaptation. Now a group of Milwaukee “twihards” have designed a pub crawl that revolves around the forbidden vampire love story with stops around the North Avenue area at Von Trier, Vier North, Izzy Hops Swig & Nosh, Triple Taproom & Kitchen and Pomona Cider Company.

Attendees can choose between the “What a Stupid Lamb” and the “What a Sick Masochistic Lion” ticket which offers various access to merch, menus and drinks, games, and admission to the final stop of the night: an 8pm screening of the first Twilight (2008).

The pub crawl starts at 2 p.m., with the film screening at 8 p.m. 21plus. Tickets are $50-$70 and can be found here: mailchi.mp/0eb4b65566a3/twilight-pub-crawl

Prohibition Pours: A Sip of the Past

Sunday, August 24

Uplifting Mansion

3121 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Presented by the Milwaukee Wine Academy and Historic Milwaukee, Prohibition Pours is a 1920s themed party with “roaring 20s outfits,” music, tours of the Uplifting Mansion (which was built in the 1920s), storytelling and historical insights from Historic Milwaukee, light food and tasting of Prohibition-inspired wines.

The event is at 2 p.m. Tickets are $50 for Historic Milwaukee members, $55 for non-members and can be found here: upliftingmansion/en/events