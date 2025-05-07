Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Shipwrecks and Trinkets

× Expand Photo via The Punk Rock Rummage Sale (Milwaukee) - Facebook Punk Rock Rummage Sale - 2024 The Punk Rock Rummage Sale (2024)

Friday Night Retro Video Dance Party

Friday, May 9

Mad Planet

533 E. Center St.

This dance party features the Goth Barge DJs and DJ Kittens, who were all inspired by Mad Planet’s “teen night” back in the day, “the ones who lived through the glow of the early aughts before it all ended. And now, we’re bringing that energy back for one unforgettable night.” Expect to see and hear “throwback bangers, video nostalgia, and cat magic.”

The show goes 9 p.m.-2 a.m., has a $7 cover and is 21plus.

More Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes

Wednesday, May 14

North Point Lighthouse Museum

2650 N. Wahl Ave (inside Lake Park)

“There have been at least six thousand shipwrecks on the Great Lakes and an estimated thirty thousand lives lost,” according to the info for this presentation by Anna Lardinois, a local author whose books include Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: Tragedies and Legacies from the Inland Seas. There’s perhaps no more fitting venue for this presentation than Lake Park’s historic North Point Lighthouse, which has a monthly lecture from a variety of local historians. No word if Deep Thought, the graffiti covered wreck recently pulled from the lakefront, will be part of the discussion.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The lecture begins at 7 p.m., admission is $10, $5 for seniors/ students with ID, free for Lighthouse Members. Seating is limited, first-come, first-served. For more info on upcoming lectures: northpointlighthouse.org/lecture-series

Trinket Swap

Thursday, May 15

Story Hill FireHouse

407 N. Hawley Road

This event defines a “trinket” as something “able to fit in the palm of your hand. Any small, cute figurine, charms, crystals, pins, stickers, and tiny tchotchkes.” A $10 admission allows you to bring 5 trinkets to trade. If you don’t have trinkets, there is a free table and items for sale from Fresh to Death Vintage. A bar will be set up and music will be provided by DJ GR4V3Z. Leftover trinkets will be donated.

The event is 5:30-8 .pm. Tickets are $10 and can be found here: eventbrite.com/e/trinket-swap-with-fresh-to-death-vintage-tickets-1319136164779

Ex Fabula All Stars: “If I’m Being Honest”

Friday, May 16

The Cooperage

822 S. Water St.

Storytelling organization Ex Fabula returns with their “All Stars” show, which features community members who were voted “Audience Favorites” at their regular season StorySlams. Who will return to the stage to tell new, 10-minute stories on the evening’s theme, “If I’m Being Honest,” which will include “stories of white lies, too much honesty, and hard truths.” At the end of the night, the audience votes and crowns a season favorite.

Doors open at 6 p.m., show begins at 7 p.m. $15 advance, $18 at door (if still available). More info: www.exfabula.org

Punk Rock Rummage Sale

Saturday, May 17

X-Ray Arcade

5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy

This edition of Punk Rock Rummage sale features over two dozen vendors peddling vintage, vinyl, art, hot sauce, jewelry, “and other cool shit.” While you’re digging through records and checking out strange but real items, you’ll get a scorching punk soundtrack from various guest DJs, can take a break to get a psychic reading, or check out X-Ray Arcade’s food and drink specials.

The event is 1 a.m.-3 p.m. There is a $2 early bird cover 1 1a.m.-noon, after that the event is free.