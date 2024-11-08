Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Strange and Seasonal Shopping

Drag Queen Bingo

× Expand Lakefront Drag Queen Bingo Nov. 2024

Tuesday, November 12

Lakefront Brewery

1872 N. Commerce St.

Lakefront Brewery says that Drag Queen Bingo is “one of our longest running, most entertaining nights we have the pleasure of hosting.” The event has been nominated three years running in the Shepherd Express Best Of Milwaukee competition in the “Drag Show” category. Lakefront says host Ester Flonaze “isn’t for the faint of heart, it’s a raunchy night, be prepared!” Bingo players get game cards and a chance to win a prize.

Bingo starts at 7 p.m. and is free to play. Bring your own dauber, marker, or writing utensil for the Bingo cards. Food and drinks are available.

SABLE CON 4

× Expand Sable Con 4 banner

Saturday, November 16

MSOE Kern Center

1245 N. Broadway Ave.

A celebration of comics, anime, manga, and cosplay, this convention includes a vendor floor of artists, game sessions, stand-up comedy and panel discussions like “Best Villains in Anime.” To reflect the venue at MSOE, the event aims to “showcase the connection between science, technology, engineering, art, and math,” noting that many people are introduced to those fields “through creative mediums like comics, manga, anime, sci-fi, fantasy, and everything in-between.”

11 a.m.-6 p.m., admission is $10, kids 12 and under are free. Info and tickets can be found here: akachicomics.com/sablecon

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Milwaukee Krampusnacht Screening of Red One

× Expand Photo via Milwaukee Krampusnacht Milwaukee Krampusnacht Milwaukee Krampusnacht

Saturday, November 16

Avalon Theater

2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The plot to new film Red One involves a North Pole strike force that needs to retrieve Santa Claus after he’s kidnapped by Krampus. The cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons, and Lucy Liu. Milwaukee Krampusnacht (directed by the author of this column) is hosting a special screening of the movie. Krampus performers will be posing with attendees in the lobby beforehand and people can buy discounted tickets to Milwaukee Krampusnacht, a festival happening across several businesses in the Brewery District on December 1.

The screening starts at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $10 or $15 with a Krampusnacht admission included, available here :milwaukeekrampusnacht.ticketbud.com/milwaukee-krampusnacht-2024

K-Town Holiday Toy Show

× Expand K-Town Toy Shows banner

Sunday, November 17

Fountain Banquet Hall

8505 Durand Ave.

Sturtevant

Located in the Village of Sturtevant, this show has more than 90 tables selling vintage and modern toys, comic books, trading cards, posters, video games and more. Food and drink are available on site, there’s toy giveaways, a Pac-Man high score contest and a cosplay contest.

The show is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Early bird admission at 9:30 a.m. is $7, general admission is $5, kids 12 and under are free. More info at: ktowntoyshows.com.

Made In Nerdwaukee

Expand Made in Nerdwaukee logo

Sunday, November 17

Pilot Project Brewing

1128 N. 9th St.

The Made in Nerdwaukee market is a showcase of 50 local makers of “geeky goods.” Created by Awkward Nerd Events, people can expect to find a range of handcrafted items, from ornaments to clothing to jewelry to art prints and much more. DJ Kittens will be spinning a nerdy shopping soundtrack and Pilot Project will have their line-up of brews on tap.

The event goes 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and is free to attend.