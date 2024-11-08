Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Strange and Seasonal Shopping

Drag Queen Bingo
Lakefront Drag Queen Bingo Nov. 2024
- Tuesday, November 12
- Lakefront Brewery
- 1872 N. Commerce St.
Lakefront Brewery says that Drag Queen Bingo is “one of our longest running, most entertaining nights we have the pleasure of hosting.” The event has been nominated three years running in the Shepherd Express Best Of Milwaukee competition in the “Drag Show” category. Lakefront says host Ester Flonaze “isn’t for the faint of heart, it’s a raunchy night, be prepared!” Bingo players get game cards and a chance to win a prize.
Bingo starts at 7 p.m. and is free to play. Bring your own dauber, marker, or writing utensil for the Bingo cards. Food and drinks are available.
SABLE CON 4
Sable Con 4 banner
- Saturday, November 16
- MSOE Kern Center
- 1245 N. Broadway Ave.
- A celebration of comics, anime, manga, and cosplay, this convention includes a vendor floor of artists, game sessions, stand-up comedy and panel discussions like “Best Villains in Anime.” To reflect the venue at MSOE, the event aims to “showcase the connection between science, technology, engineering, art, and math,” noting that many people are introduced to those fields “through creative mediums like comics, manga, anime, sci-fi, fantasy, and everything in-between.”
11 a.m.-6 p.m., admission is $10, kids 12 and under are free. Info and tickets can be found here: akachicomics.com/sablecon
Milwaukee Krampusnacht Screening of Red One
Photo via Milwaukee Krampusnacht
Milwaukee Krampusnacht
Milwaukee Krampusnacht
- Saturday, November 16
- Avalon Theater
- 2473 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
The plot to new film Red One involves a North Pole strike force that needs to retrieve Santa Claus after he’s kidnapped by Krampus. The cast includes Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, J.K. Simmons, and Lucy Liu. Milwaukee Krampusnacht (directed by the author of this column) is hosting a special screening of the movie. Krampus performers will be posing with attendees in the lobby beforehand and people can buy discounted tickets to Milwaukee Krampusnacht, a festival happening across several businesses in the Brewery District on December 1.
The screening starts at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $10 or $15 with a Krampusnacht admission included, available here :milwaukeekrampusnacht.ticketbud.com/milwaukee-krampusnacht-2024
K-Town Holiday Toy Show
K-Town Toy Shows banner
- Sunday, November 17
- Fountain Banquet Hall
- 8505 Durand Ave.
- Sturtevant
Located in the Village of Sturtevant, this show has more than 90 tables selling vintage and modern toys, comic books, trading cards, posters, video games and more. Food and drink are available on site, there’s toy giveaways, a Pac-Man high score contest and a cosplay contest.
The show is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Early bird admission at 9:30 a.m. is $7, general admission is $5, kids 12 and under are free. More info at: ktowntoyshows.com.
Made In Nerdwaukee
Made in Nerdwaukee logo
- Sunday, November 17
- Pilot Project Brewing
- 1128 N. 9th St.
The Made in Nerdwaukee market is a showcase of 50 local makers of “geeky goods.” Created by Awkward Nerd Events, people can expect to find a range of handcrafted items, from ornaments to clothing to jewelry to art prints and much more. DJ Kittens will be spinning a nerdy shopping soundtrack and Pilot Project will have their line-up of brews on tap.
The event goes 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and is free to attend.