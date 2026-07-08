Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Summer Art Fests

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The Allis Fiber Festival

Saturday, July 11

Charles Allis Art Museum, 1801 N. Prospect Ave.

A special day dedicated to the fiber arts will include handcraft demonstrations in knitting, crochet, spinning, weaving, fiber processing, lacemaking, quilting, felting, and more. To get a feel for texture, there will be a petting zoo set up in the courtyard with a llama, alpaca and rabbit. The event will also feature screenings throughout the day of the 2023 documentary The Nettle Dress.

The event is 12-4 p.m. and is included with $15 museum admission.

East Side Gallery Night

Friday, July 17

Various locations

The East Side has been a longtime epicenter of Milwaukee arts, and a gallery night spread through the neighborhood on July 17 will be “an evening celebrating local art, creativity, music, shopping, dining, and neighborhood favorites.” There will be a Milwaukee Makers Market spread out in Ivanhoe Plaza that features local makers, artists, and vintage vendors. Featured stops include over a dozen East Side art studios and businesses.

The gallery night is 5-10 p.m. and free to attend. For more info, see: https://www.theeastside.org/events/happenings

Fangtastic Flea

Saturday, July 18

X-Ray Arcade, 5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy

If you want a little more goth in your flea market, this event is for you. Vendors will be set up with alternative and goth clothing and jewelry and more. “You might just find what you need for your crypt,” the event page reads. DJ ferngully of Goth Barge will be providing a “hypnotic thrall” of a shopping soundtrack. The first 100 attendees get a free pair of plastic fangs.

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The event is 11 a.m.-3 p.m., entry is $3.

Home 2026: Family Workshop Day & Craft Market

Saturday, July 18

Lynden Sculpture Garden, 2145 W. Brown Deer Road

In addition to about a dozen local artists vending, there’s a variety of workshops set up, including ones on how to make a broom or a drum; make an alebrije (folk sculpture); learn shibori dyes; join a multicultural embroidery circle; take classes on poetry and foraging. It’s also a good chance to check out their current exhibition, “Warren King: Homecoming.” The event is presented by Lynden Sculpture Garden and the HOME Refugee Steering Committee as part of an observation of World Refugee Day.

The market is 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and free to attend, but some of the workshops require advence registration. More info and registration: https://www.lyndensculpturegarden.org/calendar/home-2026-family-workshop-day-and-craft-market

Frida Fest

July 18-19

The Farmhouse Paint Bar & Banquet Hall, 4511 S. 6th St.

A two-day interactive cultural art festival inspired by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, this weekend includes painting classes, workshops on making flower headbands and repujado (metal embossing art), Mexican folk dance, music by Orchestra Rumba and Mariachi Real Azteca (among others), a poetry slam, and even a Frida Kahlo look-alike contest. The event includes a vibrant vendor market with 60 local artisans and a variety of food trucks and stands.

More information and workshop registration can be found here: www.farmhouseart.com/2026-frida-fest