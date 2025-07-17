Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Summer Celebrations of Art, Film, Circus and Blueberries

× Expand Photo via Riverwest 24 - Instagram Riverwest 24 Riverwest 24 group photo of participants, attendees and volunteers

aCinema Summer Screening Series

July 18-20

Woodland Pattern

720 E. Locust St.

This is the second annual aCinema Summer Screening Series, a “mini-film festival” that will feature six screenings of compilations of “short-form, moving-image works.” It’s curated by artists and filmmakers Takahiro Suzuki and Janelle VanderKelen. aCinema began as a monthly screening series before evolving into a summer film fest, which screens dozens of shorts from filmmakers from around the world.

The event has a “give what you can” admission. A full schedule can be found at: https://woodlandpattern.org/events

Riverwest Blueberry Fest

Saturday, July 19

800 block of E. Chambers St.

Celebrate blueberries at this new community block party organized by local businesses like vintage store The Polish Flat and Seven Swans Creperie MKE. The fest features 45 local craft and vintage vendors, live music, and DIY crafts and activities for all ages. You’ll find blueberry-infused treats like pancakes, lemonade, and other foods. There’s also a flower bar by Eucalyptus & Co. and blueberry themed merch and Swedish candy from Ebb & Flow Design Co. Music will be provided by Living Room, Ellie Jackson, J.R. Wesley, and Dandy L. Freling.

The event is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and is free to attend.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Milwaukee Makers Market Festival

Sunday, July 20

Discovery World

500 N. Harbor Drive

Milwaukee’s community of creative builders and artists will be on display at the 2nd annual Milwaukee Makers Market Festival. There will be over 80 local small businesses, an array of food trucks, musical performances by Pulpa de Guayaba, Elevator Trio, and others, outdoor yoga, and live painting and other activities.

The festival is 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and free to attend.

ArtBlaze

Thursday, July 24

McKinley Beach

1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive

Milwaukee’s most artistic beach party is back. Created by local art non-profit group Joy Engine, ArtBlaze features giant “HydroBloom” sculptures by FuzzPop Workshop and UW-Milwaukee architecture students. The beach party also features vendors, art activities, s’mores and music performances. This year, ArtBlaze takes place at the newly renovated McKinley Beach. The event returns there on August 7 and 21.

The July 24 installment includes a session from Embody Yoga and music by Tlalok, SHADI, and The Quilz and closes out with a Silent Disco at 8 p.m. with DJs Sushi Lor, Blaze Orange and Police Create Hippies.

The event is 4-9:30 p.m. and is free to attend.

Riverwest 24 MishMash Fest

Friday, July 25

Art*Bar

722 E. Burleigh St.

During the Riverwest 24 bicycle ride, which kicks off Friday evening, the entire Riverwest neighborhood becomes a party for bicyclists and non-bike riders alike. There are block parties and celebrations that revolve around checkpoints across the RW24 route. One of the biggest is MishMash Fest outside of Art*Bar. The Dead Man’s Carnival puts on a “Live Music Circus Variety Show” that features “comedy, magic, danger, fire, theatrics, music, and more.” Expect to see circus-style juggling, stage magic, aerial performances and more. Food from Wonderland and food trucks and drinks from Art*Bar will be available.

The fest starts at 7p.m. and is free to attend.