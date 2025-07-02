Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Summerween Returns and a Party at Puddler’s Hall

× Expand Photo via Puddler's Hall - Facebook Puddler's Hall Block Party 2022 A local band performs at the the Puddler's Hall Block in 2022

Grills & Thrills Summerween: Horror Fans Meetup

Sunday, July 6

X-Ray Arcade

5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy

Last summer, we reported on the phenomenon of “Summerween,” an informal celebration with no specific date that speaks to people who are impatient for their favorite fall holiday to roll around. Summerween find ghoulish things to celebrate, often with a seasonal spin—carving a watermelon instead of a pumpkin, for example. X-Ray Arcade got the memo—they’re hosting a vegan BBQ and screening of two horror classics, Sleepaway Camp (1983) and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974).

Doors open at 4 p.m., screenings start at 5 p.m., 18-plus, admission is free.

The Beast of Bray Road Screening

Friday, July 11

Bremen Café

901 E. Clarke St.

Another screening that fits the Summerween theme. The Beast of Bray Road is a horror-comedy that was released this year, produced and made in Elkhorn. The movie is inspired by a true story—in the early 1990s, people began reporting that they spotted a werewolf-like creature lurking around the cornfields on and around Bray Road, a country lane in Elkhorn. Ever since the Beast has entered the pantheon of “cryptids” or mystery animals like Bigfoot or the Loch Ness Monster. This movie shouldn’t be confused with the Z-grade low budget film of the same name made in 2005 or The Bray Road Beast, a 2018 documentary about the case. Filmmaker Benjamin Brauer will be in attendance.

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The screening is at 6 p.m. and is free. More info on the film: www.beastofbrayroad2025.com

Von Munz One Night Retrospective

Friday, July 11

The Magnet Factory MKE

2424 S. Graham St.

Scout Gallery hosts this retrospect of posters by artist (and WMSE DJ) Von Munz, who has been creating sharp, colorful screen printed work for Milwaukee shows for 30 years. Von Munz has created flyers for shows by The White Stripes, Primus, Queens of the Stone, and countless others. WMSE’s DJ Ascot will be spinning vinyl for the show.

The show runs 6-9 p.m. and is free to attend.

Puddler’s Hall 5th Annual Block Party

Saturday, July 12

Puddler’s Hall

2461 S. St. Clair St.

A Milwaukee institution, Puddler’s Hall has been around since 1873, when they opened as a union hall for iron workers (or “puddlers”). Part of their longevity has been their friendly, cozy atmosphere. In 2020 they hosted a small, pandemic-era outdoor gathering which has since expanded to a fun line-up of music, food, and an extended Punk Rock Rummage Sale “creative bazaar” with over 20 crafters and other vendors selling everything from records to clothes to unique items. The music roster includes Contraptions, The Bronswik Affair, Two and a Half Stars, Louie & the Flashbombs, The Truck, The Dirty Sweet, and Buzz from WMSE’s “Buzz’s Garage” show. Food options include tacos, paninis, BBQ, pizza, and Puddler’s Hall will be serving drinks.

The party is 2-9 p.m. and free to attend.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee

Saturday, July 12

ComedySportz Milwaukee

420 S. First St.

In these unprecedented terrible times, we need laughter to keep from crying now more than ever. Laughing Liberally is a monthly comedy show (and podcast) that delivers some of that much needed humor. Their latest installment is hosted by Zach Zajac and features comedy from Dana Ehrmann, Greg Bach, Shawn Vasquez, Alice Pauser, and Josh Fred. Each show features an interview with a local activist, joining this show is Casey Serrano from the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

The show is at 8 p.m. and there is an $8 admission.