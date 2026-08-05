Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: The Museum of the Moon Returns

× Expand Photo via Historic Third Ward - Facebook Museum of the Moon in the Third Ward A promo image for the 2026 Third Ward Moon Festival featuring the 'Museum of the Moon' by artist Luke Jerram.

Tattoo Art of the 21st Century

August 6-September 20

Charles Allis Art Museum, 1801 N. Prospect Ave.

The latest exhibition at the Charles Allis Art Museum spotlights “the creativity, skill, and cultural impact of Milwaukee’s contemporary tattoo community.” Among the participating tattoo shops are Walker’s Point Tattoo, Fates Aligned Tattoo, Black Dawn Tattoo, Good Land Tattoo, and more. The art will be displayed in the museum’s Great Hall gallery until September 20.

Museum hours and more information: https://www.charlesallis.org/exhibitions/tattoo-art-of-the-21st-century

Third Ward Moon Festival

August 7-9

Catalano Square, 147 N. Broadway

The centerpiece of the Third Ward Moon Festival is a 23-foot illuminated lunar sculpture created using detailed NASA imagery, created by artist Luke Jerram, titled “Museum of the Moon.” The three-day event surrounding it includes live music by De La Buena, Mama Digdown’s Brass Band, Wisconsin Space Program, and more as well as interactive art experiences, family activities, a “Moonlight & Mindfulness Market,” and food and drink. As it tours the country, this is the only Midwest stop for Jerram’s moon sculpture.

The festival takes place Friday, August 7 from 5-11 p.m., August 8 10 a.m.-11 p.m., and August 9 from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and is free to attend. More info: https://www.historicthirdward.org/third-ward-moon-festival

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I Should Know This

Saturday, August 8

Puddler’s Hall, 2461 S. St. Clair St.

This live gameshow is where “the funniest answer always wins. Host Kristoffer Puddicombe gathers some very funny people for a unique entertainment experience that weaves together trivia, live music, friendly banter and plenty of audience participation.” That participation includes a chance to submit questions for the hosts to ask or even volunteer to join a panel in the second round.

The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be found here: https://www.ishouldknowthis.fun/store/p/iskt-2026-08-08

Circle Jerks x Repo Man

Sunday, August 9

Oriental Theatre, 2230 N. Farwell Ave.

The Circle Jerks developed a following from LA’s 1980s scene, creating punk rock hits like “Wild in the Streets” and “When the Shit Hits the Fan.” The band contributes to (and makes a cameo in) the soundtrack of Repo Man, a 1984 cult classic directed by Alex Cox. It stars Emilio Estevez as an apprentice repo man to Harry Dean Stanton and their pursuit of a 1957 Chevy Malibu with an extraterrestrial artifact in the trunk.

Milwaukee Film is hosting a pairing of a live performance by the Circle Jerks followed by a screening of the film. It’ll include a Q and A with Alex Cox and Keith Morris and Zander Schloss of the Circle Jerks in between.

Doors are 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m., tickets start at $34 and can be found here: https://wl.eventim.us/event/circle-jerks-x-repo-man/694383?afflky=SisterMidnight

Magical Market

Saturday, August 15

Kochanski’s, 1920 S. 37th St.

Presented by the Milwaukee Pagan Unity Community, this market features vendors and artists who specialize in metaphysical themed items, live music from Ricky Orta Jr., tarot reader Connie Schmidt, and food and drink. There’s also a big raffle to support Happy Endings Cat Shelter.

The event is 1-6 p.m. and free to attend.