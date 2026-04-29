Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Under a Spring Moon

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Spring Moon

Friday, May 1

Villa Terrace Museum & Gardens, 2220 N. Terrace Ave.

An event where Villa Terrace will “celebrate Mother Earth and reimagine our collective future,” Spring Moon will feature ceremony, fashion, poetry and music. That includes a sound bath, grounding ceremony, a reading by Kavon Cortez Jones, and a “live sonic offering by Death is a Business.” There’s also a “Water and Workers” panel discussion, and an Earth Market of local vendors. It’s a free community event, but they’ll be taking artist donations to pay participants and will be hosting a fundraiser for Voces De La Frontera’s youth program.

The event is 5-9 p.m. More info: www.eventbrite.com/e/spring-moon-tickets-1985724544567

Star Wars Trivia

Sunday, May 3

Faklandia Brewpub, 3807 S. Packard Ave.

May the fourth be with you … or in this case, the third. Faklandia is getting a jump on Star Wars Day (May 4) by hosting trivia related to a galaxy far, far away, tackling “movies, characters, quotes, and the kind of questions that make you question your friendships.” Gather a team of up to six to participate, “costumes are not required, but if you show up dressed as a Sith, people will assume you mean business.”

Trivia is at 5 p.m. and free to attend.

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GEEKART! Opening

May 8- July 7

Art*Bar, 722 E. Burleigh St.

A new display at Art*Bar features explosive, colorful, cartoonish, and surreal works by local artists Al White, Burton Gross, Jeff Sadowski, David Mueller and more. The opening night reception has a live performance by Barefoot Mike at 9pm.

The opening reception starts at 7 p.m. and has free admission. The show is on display through July 7.

Punk Rock Rummage Sale Patio Party

Saturday, May 9

X-Ray Arcade, 5036 S. Packard Ave., Cudahy

The latest addition of this regular pop-up collection of vendors selling records, clothes, art, and odd items returns for an edition at X-Ray Arcade with over 20 vendors spread through the venue and out on the patio. An as yet unannounced line-up of DJs will be laying down a sonic soundtrack for your punk rock shopping experience. X-Ray’s bar will open.

The event is 11 a.m.-3 p.m. There’s an early bird entrance fee of $2, after noon, the event is free to attend.

Shakespeare RAW: The Comedy of Errors

May 11-13

Best Place, 917 W. Juneau St.

The Boozy Bard returns with another Shakespeare Raw, a performance where actors skim a script, then the day of the show they “pull a name from the casting director (aka The Hat) to learn who they will be playing that night.” The actor has just ten minutes to get into character before show time. This time around, the group will tackle Shakespeare’s 1500s slapstick identical-twins-separated-at-birth farce The Comedy of Errors. The group notes it’ll be performed “the way it was meant to be done: Drunken and vastly unprepared.”

Doors at 7pm, show at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are $10 at the door.