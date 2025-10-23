Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Visit the Black Lagoon (and other Halloween Treats)

× Expand Photo Via Lost Whale - Facebook Lost Whale Black Lagoon Pop-up

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors

Racine Theatre Guild

2519 Northwestern Drive, Racine

October 24-November 9

A creepy dose of Halloween themed humor, this production sees “Bram Stoker’s Count Dracula meet his comedic match in a madcap, lightning-fast romp to Transylvania.” The show is produced by the Racine Theatre Guild, is directed by Michael Clickner and stars Justin Shaffer as the titular vampire. The “zany” show will have humor along the lines of Monty Python or “The Carol Burnett Show” that they say will “induce blood-curdling screams—of laughter.”

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors, and $15 for students. More info: racinetheatre.org

Black Lagoon Pop-up

Lost Whale

2151 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

October 6-November 2

Some establishments like to give their business a Halloween costume, with a theme and name change to tie into the holiday. This year, Lost Whale has transformed into the Black Lagoon, “a dark celebration for those who like to revel in the mysterious and bizarre.” Decorations tie into the haunted lagoon aesthetic and there’s specialty cocktails like a Nocturna Colada and Griselda’s Revenge, a drink “fit for a swamp queen.”

Mad Planet’s Legendary Annual Halloween Weekend

Mad Planet

533 E. Center St.

October 31-November 1

Halloween has always been a bid deal at Mad Planet, with a packed, costume-clad dance floor. This year they’ll be celebrating with two dance parties Halloween weekend. On Friday, Oct. 31, there will be a “retro dance party” with DJ Paul H while Saturday, Nov. 1 will be “’90s and ‘00s Dance Party” themed with DJs Elechronic, The Milkman and Andrew Optimist.

“We want to see your best sexy/scary/corny/cute costumes,” Mad Planet encourages.

Doors to the event are at 9 p.m. each night and is 21plus.

Samhain Fall Festival

Black Husky Brewing

909 E. Locust St.

Saturday, November 1

Samhain is a Gaelic festival that once marked the end of the harvest season and the start of the dark winters. Black Husky Brewing will be celebrating with a fun Halloween style pub party with costume contests for kids, adults and pets as well as food, specialty cocktails and karaoke.

The event is free; costume contests start at 3:30 p.m. More info: blackhuskybrewing.com

Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

Zόcalo Food Park

636 S. Sixth St.

Sunday, November 2

Halloween and Samhain also align with Dia De Los Muertos or “Day of the Dead,” a Mexican tradition that pays respect and remembrance to family and friends who have passed on. Colorful ofrendas—altars and displays honoring loved ones and costumes and face paint are worn as part of the celebration. Zόcalo Food Park has set up Dia De Muertos event that focuses on “creativity, culture and community.” You can get tickets for a “paint and sip” session to create your own art, the park will have different food and drink options and “festive attire, facepaint, or costumes” are encouraged.

The event is free, tickets to the paint and sip sessions are $25 for adults, $15 for kids and can be found here: karayaarte.com/event-details/dia-de-los-muertos-paint-sip-zocalo