Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Weird Beer, Dragon Boats and Green Jelly

Weird Fest 2024

Saturday, Aug. 3

MobCraft Beer

505 S. Fifth St.

Weird Fest is an annual block party (this is their sixth year) style event hosted at MobCraft Beer, featuring food trucks, vendors, the Mondo Lucha wrestlers, Brew City Belly Dance, and finned performer Mermaid Echo. Live music will feature Jump the Bluff, Cozy Danger, and Dad Strength.

The fuel behind the party is an array of unusual beers. You can grab a 5 Pepper Amber, made with hot peppers, pHunky Pebbles (“a sour ale with the flavors of Fruity Pebbles”), a Baja Buds lemon lime weiss with blueberry, or a Bloody Mary Brunch beer. You can also reserve a spot at the “World’s Smallest Island Party,” a tiki bar for two set up on a concrete road median.

11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m., free event. More info at mobcraftbeer.com/fests/weird-fest.

What the Hex: Sunlit Serenade

Sunday, Aug. 4

Dresden Castle on Underwood

3775 E. Underwood Ave.

Cudahy

The seasonal What the Hex witches’ market is back for their summer edition. Thirty vendors will offer “handcrafted delights that reflect the sun’s brilliance, from solar-infused potions to celestial jewelry. Engage with artisans who harness the sun’s vitality to create works of art that shine with celestial beauty.” There is also a free (with entry fee) sound bath and meditation session and other workshops starting at 12:30 p.m.

The market is open 12-5 p.m. There is a $3 entry fee. More info at linktr.ee/whatthehex.

Burnham Bowl Comic and Toy Show

Sunday, Aug. 4

Burnham Bowl

6016 W. Burnham St.

West Allis

This long running, recurring (first Sunday of every even month) show features collectors selling vintage to modern comic books, toys, cards, and other collectibles. It’s a good place to peruse childhood favorites as well as new material and bowl a game or get a beer between shopping. The show returns October 6 and December 1 this year.

The show goes from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Admission is $2.

Green Jellÿ

Tuesday, Aug. 6

X-Ray Arcade

5036 S. Packard Ave.

Cudahy

Comedy rock band Green Jellÿ has been around in one form or another since 1981. They’re best known for their 1992 novelty hit “Three Little Pigs,” a metal opera version of the classic fairy tale. They also had a minor hit with 1994’s “The Bear Song,” a rendition of the traditional “Bear Went Over the Mountain” tune. The band has reunited on and off over the years and released a new album, Garbage Band Kids, in 2021. Their stage shows feature ridiculous costumes and punk rock puppets.

Green Jellÿ’s current tour takes them to X-Ray Arcade with opening acts The Convalescence and Milwaukee bands Size 5’s and LitWax.

Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m.. Tickets are $20 advance/ $25 at the door: etix.com/ticket/p/42903255/green-jelly-the-convalescence-cudahy-xray-arcade.

Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival

Saturday, August 10

Lakeshore State Park

500 N. Harbor Dr.

Presented by the Milwaukee Chinese Community Center and the Wisconsin Chinese Chamber of Commerce, the annual Milwaukee Dragon Boat Festival showcases Chinese culture through food, folk music, dance, games, language lessons, and crafts like making masks and lanterns. But the highlight of the event are the dragon boat races that take place throughout the day. Teams compete in heats paddling beautifully carved and painted dragon-shaped boats to see who can row fastest.

The fest goes 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and is a free event. You can find a full schedule at milwaukeedragonboatfest.org