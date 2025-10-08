Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Welcome to Ghost Season

× Expand Photo Via Spooky Frog - Facebook Spooky Frog Horrifying Book Fair

Halloween Village

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

October 10-31

Located in the center’s Baird Community Commons, the Halloween Village features interactive lighting displays/ photo ops featuring classic Halloween monsters, a chance to walk through a 12-foot pumpkin, and a special Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee on Saturday, October 25. The family friendly Jubilee will have pumpkin carving, face painting, live entertainment, children’s book sale with Friends of Milwaukee Public Library, food and drink available for purchase, and more. Children are encouraged to attend in costume to get a free treat bag (while supplies last).

The events are free, more info here: milwaukeedowntown.com/bid-events/jack-o-lantern-jubilee

Costume Supply Exchange

Greenfield Public Library

5310 W. Layton Ave.

Saturday, October 11

Save some bucks on your Halloween costume by freecycling at this swap of “lightly/unused costume related items” and unopened make-up at this community event hosted by the Greenfield Public Library. Early access is granted to those who bring items to share from 12:30-2 p.m., general access to costume seekers is 2-3:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

Pumpkin Pavilion 2025

Humboldt Park

3000 S. Howell Ave.

October 15-18

Bay View’s favorite family-friendly Halloween celebration features thousands of carved pumpkins on display, a line-up of food trucks, activities, an interactive performance from First Stage, a costume parade, and more. The live music schedule across the four days of the event includes Dairyland’s Finest String Band, Galaxis, The Quilz, Three Dollar Generals, plus magic performances by Tom Burgermeister. The grand lighting of the pumpkins takes place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17.

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

For more information, see: facebook.com/PumpkinPavilion

Milwaukee Paranormal Conference

Irish Cultural & Heritage Center

2133 W. Wisconsin Ave.

Saturday, October 18

Founded 10 years ago (by your “Madcap Milwaukee” author), the event is now organized by the American Ghost Walks tour company. The conference features presentations on the fields of paranormal research—ghosts, UFOs, and cryptozoology (the study of unknown animals like Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster) as well as a strange array of vendors including crafters, investigation groups, authors and more. The conference has moved around but has most often been held at the Irish Cultural & Heritage Center but sadly this will be the last event held there before they shut down. A related Witches Faire of metaphysical vendors is also happening the following day (Oct. 19, 1-6 p.m.) at Kochanski’s.

The conference is 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission is free, but you need to register here: milwaukeeparacon.com

Spooky Frog Horrifying Book Fair

Sheraton Hotel

375 S. Moorland Road, Brookfield

Saturday, October 18

A perfect place to stock up your Halloween season book pile, the Spooky Frog fair is dedicated to the horror genre. The event has continued to grow and has moved to Brookfield’s Sheraton Hotel to accommodate over 45 authors of “spine-tingling books, dark art, creepy crafts, oddities and more.” Music will be supplied by Goth Barge and DJ Synthia. Food and drink and free parking will be available.

The fair runs 1 1a.m.-4 p.m., admission is $5 (plus fees) and can be bought here: eventbrite.com/e/spooky-frog-horrifying-book-fair-tickets-1411276318459