Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: Winter Spirits

Photo via Visit Milwaukee Burnhearts' Mitten Fest in Bay View, Milwaukee Burnhearts' Mitten Fest in Bay View

Mitten Fest

Saturday, February 7

Burnhearts

2599 S. Logan Ave.

For 12 years, Bay View’s Mitten Fest has been a winter oasis for those sick of being cooped up inside. The outdoor street fest is an icy cold good time, with a stage featuring music by Bell Ends, Hello, Face, Shrinestone, The Hallelujah Ward, and DJ-ing by WMSE’s Christreater. There’s a line-up of craft vendors and food trucks and Burnhearts will be serving beers and hot drinks. The event will also take cash and credit donations for the Hunger Task Force.

The fest is 12-8 p.m. and free to attend.

Snail Mail Stationary Market

Saturday, February 7

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

224 W. Bruce St.

An annual event, the Snail Mail Stationary Market is “held before Valentine’s Day to encourage using physical mail.” It’s a nice opportunity to pick up a something to send to someone to hold in their hands. Eight local artists who create stationary will be set up in Anodyne’s Walker’s Point location. If you buy from at least six of the vendors, you’ll be eligible for a small prize.

The market is 10 a.m.-2 p.m./ and free to attend.

A Dark Winter Affair Cocktail Party

Friday, February 13

Story Hill FireHouse

407 N. Hawley Road

Sure it’s Valentine’s Day, but another holiday falls on that weekend—Friday the 13th, a chance to embrace the dark side of winter. The tone is set at this party with “moody music, curated cocktails, and multiple floor experiences throughout the venue.” You can get a reading by Tarot D’Amore, an airbrushed temporary tattoo, and as the evening progresses with DJ KuMays, the event’s energy shifts with “darker disco and deep house” nightclub vibes. Attendees are recommended to “dress in elevated dark winter attire and prepare for an atmosphere that deepens as the night goes on.”

The event starts at 8 p.m. General admission tickets start at $15. Tickets and more info here: www.eventbrite.com/e/frost-fear-a-dark-winter-affair-tickets-1980499034927

Goth Prom

February 13-14

Mad Planet

533 E. Center St.

The Goth Barge DJs continue to produce the city’s most fun (and eerie) events and are returning with a two-day Goth Prom party that intertwines Friday the 13th and Valentine’s Day to a dancefloor soundtrack of goth, dark wave, and industrial hits to “celebrate your dark romantic side.” Wear your finest gothic formal attire for a chance to be crowned Goth Prom “King, Queen, or Kwing” both nights at Midnight, a “chance to live out your most daring prom fantasies.”

The party starts at 9 p.m. each night with a $10 cover, 21+ event.

Milwaukee Magic: Spirits, Plots, & Secrets

Sunday, February 15

Shaker’s Cigar Bar

422 S. Second St.

This fireside conversation and book signing event features author William Honrath speaking about the eerie, crime-filled Milwaukee history that inspired his new thriller The Plots of Men. The historical fiction takes place in 1934 and connects everything from the John Dillinger gang to the Illuminati and Hitler’s art collection. He’ll be joined by author, cultural historian and Shepherd Express managing editor, Dave Luhrssen and Shaker’s owner Bob Weiss. Expect tales of ghosts and gangsters, “a rare deep dive into the city’s mysteries, lore, and the tangled stories that shaped its underground identity.” Shaker’s will serve light brunch bites and drinks.

The event is at 2 p.m. and free to attend.