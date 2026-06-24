Madcap Milwaukee Calendar: World Naked Bike Ride

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Wisconsin Card Show

June 26-28

Fiserv Forum, 1111 N. Vel R. Philips Ave.

Card collecting remains popular despite the digital age with games like Pokemon and Magic the Gathering gaining huge followings. This year the Wisconsin Card Show has moved to the Fiserv, where it offers a vendor lineup of over 300 tables filled with sports cards, trading card games, and memorabilia. You’ll see “everything from dollar boxes to six-figure collectible cards.” There are several autograph sessions lined up with former Brewers and Packers.

There are several ticket options, including three-day and VIP passes. For tickets and more info, see: www.wisconsincardshow.com

World Naked Bike Ride

Saturday, June 27

600 S. 5th St.

Hundreds of cyclists will be letting it all hang out on June 27. Yes, World Naked Bike Ride is a global celebration of nudity fans to be “as bare as you dare.” It’s sponsored by We Bare All, Inc., “a local non-profit organization dedicated to promoting body positivity, self-acceptance, and the normalization of non-sexual social nudity” for a ride that is “both a celebration of human powered transit and a serious political demonstration.” The event’s gathering spot will also have body painting, live music and food.

The event starts gathering at noon and departs for the bike ride at 4 p.m.

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Sports Bra

Saturday, June 27

Interchange Theater Co-op, 628 N. 10th St.

A sleepover themed comedy, “Sports Bra” is “just three gals talking about everyone’s favorite smelly, awkward, and yes, hairiest time of their lives: adolescence.” Attendees are encouraged to share their “embarrassing sleepover moments” as part of the improv. The performers include Renee Reszel, Shannon Cassells, Mira Serafina, and Alecia Alstaetter. The show also features “Channel Surfin,’” an improv set inspired by 1990s daytime television.

The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and has a $10 admission. Tickets available here: events.mketix.com/events/sports-bra-featuring-channel-surfin-6-27-2026

Falcon Flea Block Party

Sunday, June 28

Falcon Bowl, 801 E. Clarke St.

The Falcon Flea is a reoccurring market at the Falcon Bowl, returning with a big summer event that includes over 40 makers, artists, and vintage resellers who will be spread through the venue’s event hall and outside. Plenty of Riverwest’s artistic talent will be on display at this historic bowling alley and bar. DJ Méabh provides the event’s soundtrack.

The event is 11 a.m.-5 p.m., free and all ages.

Feature on Becher: The Goonies

Wednesday, July 1

Station No. 6, 6800 W. Becher St.

The Goonies was released in 1985, and the comedy adventure became an instant classic, beloved by the children of the 80s. The West Allis rec department will be screening the movie outside of Station No. 6 in West Allis on Becher and 68th St. Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets. The firehouse will be selling food and beer will be available– profit from concessions will go back into rec programs.

The screening starts at 6:30 p.m. and is free to attend.