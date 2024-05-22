Madcap Milwaukee: Spooky Frog Book Fair and Other Eerie Delights

× Expand Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy

Kintsugi Class

Expand Kintsugi Class

Friday, May 24

Mitchell Street Arts

710 W. Historic Mitchell St.

Kintsugi (“to join with gold”) is the Japanese art of fixing broken pottery with a special gold colored adhesive, but it extends beyond simple repair into a philosophy and demonstrates that brokenness can create greater beauty and interest. Work on mending your pottery and fix a little of yourself in the process. Mitchell Street Arts (MiSA), an art center that opened in fall, has a variety of art classes. This class is facilitated by MiSA’s Makerspace Coordinator, Sam Wolf.

The class runs 6-7:30 p.m. Students are required to bring their own broken pottery. There is a suggested donation of $5-$10. More info: mitchellstreet.org.

Oddities & Curiosities Expo

Expand Oddities & Curiosities Expo logo

May 25-26

Baird Center

400 W. Wisconsin Ave.

If you love creepy stuff, you better check your budget and pack a shopping bag for the Oddities & Curiosities Expo. The vendor floor features odd antiquities, strange art, unique items and just plain weird stuff. The traveling show originated in Oklahoma and now does expos across the country. Milwaukee has been one of their stops since 2022. In addition to shopping, there’s a stage of sideshow performances throughout the day.

For an additional fee you can take a Jackalope Taxidermy Class ($225) or an Entomology/Bug Pinning Class ($150).

Friends of the Shepherd Help support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

The event goes from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on May 25 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on May 26. Tickets start at $12 advance/ $15 day of (kids 12 and under free) and available at: odditiesandcuriositiesexpo.com

Spooky Frog Book Fair

Expand Spooky Frog Book Fair

Saturday, May 25

X-Ray Arcade

5036 S. Packard Ave.

Cudahy

A new “horrifying book fair” focuses on horror authors in the Midwest. Spooky Frog Book Fair has assembled over 15 authors in the genre to table at X-Ray Arcade, as well as other artists and vendors that fit the theme.

“The inspiration came from my love of horror literature from a young age, growing up on books I checked out of the library, like Goosebumps and Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” says Samantha Loehe, the event organizer. She’s connected with independent horror authors via a Facebook group called Books of Horror. The book fair is free, but Loehe will be taking donations for J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue, which cares for unwanted exotic pets.

The event is free and goes 11a.m.-4 p.m.

After Barge

Expand Goth Barge logo

Sunday, May 26

Cactus Club

2496 S. Wentworth Ave.

If you’re a goth fan, there’s good news and bad news. Goth Barge, the popular party boat cruise, has sold out for their first expedition (they’ll launch again in July and Labor Day weekend). But you can still partake in the revelry at an official “After Barge” party at Cactus Club where the Subspace DJs will be “spinning an electrifying mix of goth, industrial, and darkwave tunes.”

After Barge starts at 9 p.m., free entry, 18-plus. More info: gothbarge.com.

Edgar Allan Poe Speakeasy

Expand Edgar Allen Poe Speakeasy

May 31-June 1

Dresden Castle

3775 E. Underwood Ave.

Cudahy

This calendar of mostly macabre entries ends with a cocktail and performance event themed after America’s original goth, Edgar Allan Poe. According to the event’s site “attendees will enjoy four complimentary cocktails during the engaging 90-minute show.” The cocktails, themed after Poe’s classic works like “The Raven,” and “The Masque of the Red Death,” will tie into the author’s work “reimagined, as told by Poe Historians.” That being said, there’s little information on the company producing this traveling show or who the “Poe Historians” are, so expect anything from dramatic readings to interpretive dance.

21-plus only. Tickets start at $48 and can be found at edgarallanpoebar.com