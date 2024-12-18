Madcap Milwaukee: Yuletide Ghouls and Ugly Sweaters

× Expand Photo via AXE MKE AXE MKE Krampusnacht AXE MKE Krampusnacht

AXE MKE Krampusnacht

December 18-31

AXE MKE

1924 E. Kenilworth Place

Krampus, the monster companion of St. Nick, has become a holiday celebrity in recent years, right up there with Frosty the Snowman and the Grinch. East Side axe-throwing bar AXE MKE has tapped into Krampus-mania by leaning into a monster theme through the end of the month.

“Only you and your crew can bring down this Yuletime ghoul. Sharpen your skills in our training areas before taking on a series unique axethrowing challenges—only available during Krampusnacht,” according to AXE MKE’s website. The experience is available as a walk-in or by buying a VIP pass.

More info at: axemke.com

The Rave Haunted Holidays Tours

× Expand The Rave Haunted Holidays

December 19-22

The Rave/ Eagles Club

2401 W. Wisconsin Ave.

In Victorian times, a good ghost story to share was the norm for Christmas. At the Rave, you can enjoy this eerie tradition and find a Halloween/Christmas mash up of “spooky delights and holiday lights.” The self-guided tour leads you through the decorated building, including the notorious empty swimming pool, which is said to be the hang out spot of an actual ghost—several people have claimed that they’ve seen the apparition of a girl who dwells near the pool, so keep your eye open for actual ghosts among the decorations.

General admission tickets start at $40. Tickets and more info: therave.com/hauntedholidays

Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

Friday, December 20

Zócalo Food Park

636 S. Sixth St.

Dust off your ugliest Christmas sweater and join in the fun at this party which has food and drink options, a DJ, “and all the holiday vibes.” Those sweatered in ugliness will be entered into a raffle for a Zócalo gift card.

The party starts at 8 p.m. and has free admission.

Red Magic Holiday Market

Saturday, December 21

Black Husky Brewing

909 E. Locust St.

Red Magic is a reoccurring market that features the work of Native American artists, a chance to shop “unique, local, small, and authentically indigenous this holiday season.” In addition to craft vendors, there’s hot food (including bison chili and frybread), baked goods, and raffles. Black Husky’s cozy taproom has a selection of brews, including their 2024 City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree Sproose Double IPA, with sales used as a fundraiser for the City’s Urban Forestry Fund.

The event is 1-6 p.m. and free to attend.

× Expand Goth Barge and Subspace New Year's Eve Glow Space

NYE 2025 UV Glow Party w/ Goth Barge & Subspace

Tuesday, December 31

X-Ray Arcade,

5036 S. Packard Ave.

Cudahy

2024 has seemed dark and dreary, so maybe it’s best to close with a Goth dance party. Local DJ crews Goth Barge and Subspace are teaming up to ring in 2025. DJs Cat Goat, Narc, Paul H, and Dance Commandr with provide the Dark Wave, but don’t expect gloom—black light effects will make the “night ablaze with neon colors and electrifying energy.”

The event starts at 9 p.m., is 18 plus, and there is a $10 cover.