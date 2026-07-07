11 Things to Do for Free in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee A giraffe at Milwaukee County Zoo A giraffe at Milwaukee County Zoo

Boredom need not be an option when you're in Milwaukee and on a budget, even if that budget is $0. Below are 11 ideas for entertainment, enlightenment, and simply taking a break from the usual walls that surround you, all without charge.

Milwaukee Public Libraries

All it takes is a card, also free, to avail yourself to multiple locations with a wealth of books, magazines, newspapers, music, video, computers, programming, job-seeking services, programming and more. The city's historic Central Library also offers free tours on Saturdays at 11 a.m. Tours begin in the rotunda.

Gallery Nights

Maybe you can’t afford to buy fine artwork. But you may be able to get discounts some , and you can certainly view plenty of it in this quarterly event that encompasses art galleries and other locations in neighborhoods throughout the city.

Karaoke

Go to a bar. Sing a favorite, famous song to a backing track. Hear others sing. Maybe win a prize for your trouble. All it may cost is some ego; and there are plenty of places in greater Milwaukee to do it, including Club Garibaldi.

Boswell Books Author Talks

The Downer Avenue retailer regularly hosts events with fiction and non-fiction writers of the books sold there—many from Wisconsin. The majority of these events are free.

The Coffee House

Thrifty lovers of acoustic music should be heartened to know that the folk music venue housed in Plymouth United Congregational Church's lower reception hall features local and touring artists with sliding scale admission, down to being free. The Coffee House offers music most Saturday nights September through May.

Milwaukee Art Museum

Every Thursday night (except for Art in Bloom), Museum admission is pay-what-you-wish from 4 to 8 p.m. Children 12 and under get in free anytime, as do Wisconsin K-12 teachers with a valid school ID or pay stub.

Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee Central Library - Milwaukee Public Library Milwaukee Public Library's historic Central Library located in Downtown Milwaukee

Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (The Domes)

It Domes offer free admission to all on the third Thursday of each month, with admission always free for kids 12 and under to the museum.

Jazz in the Park

Most Thursday nights from early June to mid-September, the East Town Association brings jazz, funk, blues and related styles to Cathedral Square Park for no-cost concerts.

Beaches

Milwaukee proper is home to seven locations for sand and water, apart from those in suburbs and adjacent counties. Locations such as McKinley Beach, Bradford Beach and South Shore Park number among the places for people watching and swimming.

The Haggerty Museum of Art

The Marquette University facility is always fee to visit, with exhibitions changed out regularly and plenty of special events as well.

Milwaukee County Zoo

Yes, there usually is a charge to enter this renowned menagerie. But there are free days and promotions for certain demographics (military veterans, parents) that can make giving attention to its website worthwhile.