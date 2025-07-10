20 Free Things to Do in Milwaukee

Photo via Visit Milwaukee
Bradford Beach
A Milwaukeean or visitor to the city doesn't need to have a lot of cash to find a lot to do for no cash at all. Here's a selection of activities and localities where the fun and culture are free.
Alice's Garden Urban Farm
- 2136 N. 21st St.
- alicesgardenmke.com
The North Side community planting space offers many free events.
Basilica of St. Josaphat
- 2333 S. Sixth St.
- thebasilica.org
One need not be Roman Catholic to tour and admire this imposing granite structure constructed for the Polish immigrants that flocked to the city's South Side.
Beaches
Not counting those in suburbs and outlying counties, Milwaukee has seven beaches, among them are McKinley Beach, Bradford Beach and South Shore Park.
Black Cat Alley
There is a portrait of a dusky kitty taking up some wall space, but there are other murals by artists to see for free at this outdoor gallery accessible on East Ivanhoe Place.
Boerner Botanical Gardens
- 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners,
- county.milwaukee.gov/EN/Parks/Explore/Boerner-Botanical-Gardens
Until October 30, it's free to see all the flora and such on the last Thursday of every month
Boswell Books
- 2559 N. Downer Ave.
- Boswellbooks.com
Most of the talks by authors whose works are sold at the East Side shop are without charge and hosted on premises
Haggerty Museum of Art
- 1234 W. Tory Hill St.
- marquette.edu/haggerty-museum
The museum on Marquette University is “free and open to the public.” Exhibitions change regularly, and there are free special events on the calendar.
Hank Aaron State Trail
The bicycle and in-line-skate friendly walkway named for the home run champ runs 14 miles and connects to other, less lengthy trails.
Jazz in the Park
- 520 E Wells St.
- easttown.com/jazz-in-the-park
Every other Thursday from June to September, there are free concerts from 6-8 p.m. at Cathedral Square Park; a happy hour precedes the music. It’s one of several free outdoor music series, including Chill on the Hill, River Rhythms, Heart(beats) of the City, Musical Mondays and Washington Park Wednesdays.
Lion's Tooth
- 2421 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
- lionstoothmke.com
The Bay View bookseller and art space occasionally hosts author talks and, more regularly, a variety of book clubs dedicated to various topics
Lynden Sculpture Garden
- 2145 W. Brown Deer Road, River Hills
- lyndensculpturegarden.org
Over 50 humongous sculptures reside on 40 acres that encompass park, lake and woodland geography, all free to see.
Milwaukee Art Museum
- 700 N. Art Museum Drive
- mam.org
Admission is free the third Thursday of every month for everyone and always for attendees aged 12 and under.
Milwaukee City Hall
- 200 E. Wells St.
- city.milwaukee.gov/cityclerk/Tours
Not every municipality has a city hall worth touring. But every second and fourth Wednesday until October 22 there are free tours at noon of the Flemish Renaissance Revival style building, bell tower included.
Milwaukee County Zoo
- 10001 W. Bluemound Road
- milwaukeezoo.org
There is usually an entry fee to enter this vast menagerie. There are, however, frequent promotions for everyone, or selected people (like dads on Father’s Day), to receive free admission.
Milwaukee Central Library
- 814 W. Wisconsin Ave.
- mpl.org
Not only is there plenty of free reading at every branch of Wisconsin's largest library system, Milwaukee Public Libraries host many free events and its main facility on West Wisconsin Avenue is an architectural marvel.
Milwaukee RiverWalk
Take a hike! Literally, there are plenty to sights to see without charge on this 20-block jaunt throughout the center of the city.
Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (The Domes)
- 524 S. Layton Blvd.
- mitchellparkdomes.com
It's free to tour the verdant landmark on the third Thursday of every month.
Sculpture Milwaukee
There's a high concentration of three-dimensional public art in a stretch of about two miles, from Sixth Street to O'Donnell Park, numbering over 20 sculptures.
Urban Ecology Center
The nonprofit has three locations with a mission to encourage city dwellers to get outdoors. Many of their events are free.
Wehr Nature Center
- 9701 W. College Ave.
- County.milwaukee.gov/EN/Parks/Explore/Wehr-Nature-Center
It's always free to visit this facility at Franklin's Whitnall Park and the parking fee is waived on the last Thursday of each month.