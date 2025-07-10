20 Free Things to Do in Milwaukee

× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee Bradford Beach Bradford Beach

A Milwaukeean or visitor to the city doesn't need to have a lot of cash to find a lot to do for no cash at all. Here's a selection of activities and localities where the fun and culture are free.

Alice's Garden Urban Farm

2136 N. 21st St.

alicesgardenmke.com

The North Side community planting space offers many free events.

Basilica of St. Josaphat

2333 S. Sixth St.

thebasilica.org

One need not be Roman Catholic to tour and admire this imposing granite structure constructed for the Polish immigrants that flocked to the city's South Side.

Beaches

Not counting those in suburbs and outlying counties, Milwaukee has seven beaches, among them are McKinley Beach, Bradford Beach and South Shore Park.

Black Cat Alley

There is a portrait of a dusky kitty taking up some wall space, but there are other murals by artists to see for free at this outdoor gallery accessible on East Ivanhoe Place.

Boerner Botanical Gardens

9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners,

county.milwaukee.gov/EN/Parks/Explore/Boerner-Botanical-Gardens

Until October 30, it's free to see all the flora and such on the last Thursday of every month

Boswell Books

2559 N. Downer Ave.

Boswellbooks.com

Most of the talks by authors whose works are sold at the East Side shop are without charge and hosted on premises

Haggerty Museum of Art

1234 W. Tory Hill St.

marquette.edu/haggerty-museum

The museum on Marquette University is “free and open to the public.” Exhibitions change regularly, and there are free special events on the calendar.

Hank Aaron State Trail

The bicycle and in-line-skate friendly walkway named for the home run champ runs 14 miles and connects to other, less lengthy trails.

Jazz in the Park

520 E Wells St.

easttown.com/jazz-in-the-park

Every other Thursday from June to September, there are free concerts from 6-8 p.m. at Cathedral Square Park; a happy hour precedes the music. It’s one of several free outdoor music series, including Chill on the Hill, River Rhythms, Heart(beats) of the City, Musical Mondays and Washington Park Wednesdays.

Lion's Tooth

2421 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

lionstoothmke.com

The Bay View bookseller and art space occasionally hosts author talks and, more regularly, a variety of book clubs dedicated to various topics

Lynden Sculpture Garden

2145 W. Brown Deer Road, River Hills

lyndensculpturegarden.org

Over 50 humongous sculptures reside on 40 acres that encompass park, lake and woodland geography, all free to see.

Milwaukee Art Museum

700 N. Art Museum Drive

mam.org

Admission is free the third Thursday of every month for everyone and always for attendees aged 12 and under.

Milwaukee City Hall

200 E. Wells St.

city.milwaukee.gov/cityclerk/Tours

Not every municipality has a city hall worth touring. But every second and fourth Wednesday until October 22 there are free tours at noon of the Flemish Renaissance Revival style building, bell tower included.

Milwaukee County Zoo

10001 W. Bluemound Road

milwaukeezoo.org

There is usually an entry fee to enter this vast menagerie. There are, however, frequent promotions for everyone, or selected people (like dads on Father’s Day), to receive free admission.

Milwaukee Central Library

814 W. Wisconsin Ave.

mpl.org

Not only is there plenty of free reading at every branch of Wisconsin's largest library system, Milwaukee Public Libraries host many free events and its main facility on West Wisconsin Avenue is an architectural marvel.

Milwaukee RiverWalk

Take a hike! Literally, there are plenty to sights to see without charge on this 20-block jaunt throughout the center of the city.

Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory (The Domes)

524 S. Layton Blvd.

mitchellparkdomes.com

It's free to tour the verdant landmark on the third Thursday of every month.

Sculpture Milwaukee

There's a high concentration of three-dimensional public art in a stretch of about two miles, from Sixth Street to O'Donnell Park, numbering over 20 sculptures.

Urban Ecology Center

The nonprofit has three locations with a mission to encourage city dwellers to get outdoors. Many of their events are free.

Wehr Nature Center

9701 W. College Ave.

County.milwaukee.gov/EN/Parks/Explore/Wehr-Nature-Center

It's always free to visit this facility at Franklin's Whitnall Park and the parking fee is waived on the last Thursday of each month.