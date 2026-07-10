A Geeky Guide to Milwaukee

× Expand Photo by Jose carlos Cerdeno - Getty Images Arcade gaming - Getty Images

For geeks and nerds alike, Milwaukee is a Midwest paradise that has long embraced its passions proudly. From LARPing (Live Action Role-Playing) and historical reenactments in parks, to cult movie screenings, videogames in concert, cosplay balls and board games for every age and genre, the city and its suburbs offer fun for all.

Conventions and Major Events

Throughout the year, Milwaukee hosts geeky events both large and small. The largest of these is the Midwest Gaming Classic, a gaming tradeshow which welcomes over 20,000 attendees each spring. MSOE’s gaming, sci-fi and anime convention Concinnity and Milwaukee Zine Fest are also hallmark spring events.

Expand Photo via Awkward Nerd Events - Facebook Tabletop Games with Awkward Nerd Events Attendees enjoy tabletop games at Camp Minikani during an Awkward Nerd Events' camping trip.

In summer, Awkward Nerd Events hosts the LevelUp Geek Retreat at Camp Minikani and local gaming shops and clubs pack the calendar with everything from learning to league nights and tournaments.

In fall, Riverwest’s Argen Faire at Black Husky brings the Renaissance to the city (free of charge) while Milk Comic Fest celebrates local, indie comic creatives, and Milwaukee Anime-Fest provides a small-scale anime convention. Anime Milwaukee—Wisconsin’s largest anime convention—will turn twenty next March. Winter also brings Milwaukee Comic Con, Horror Con, the Mitchell Park Domes’ Train Show and Awkward Nerd Evens’ annual masquerade ball.

Shopping

Expand Photo by Ben Slowey Old Guard Games store interior Old Guard Games' interior

For comic books and graphic novels, Collectors Edge, Lost World of Wonders, Turning Page and Vortex Comics are go-to shops with large selections.

For board games Old Guard Games, Board Game Barrister and Game Universe are local favorites with large selections. For other gameplay, Tabletop Bookshop specializing in tabletop RPGs, Battle Brothers Miniature Wargaming focuses on hobby miniature model gaming, and The Mana Vault is all about trading card games (primarily Pokémon and Magic). Each shop also offers a robust calendar of gaming events worth perusing and most offer reservable play space.

Each year, Awkward Nerd Events and Pilot Project Brewing host Made in Nerdwaukee, a free-to-enter geeky market featuring dozens of local makers.

Empty wallet? Milwaukee is also home to the TikTok famous Milwaukee Public Library which offers a massive selection of comics, graphic novels, manga, film, television and books (naturally) for geeks of all ages and tastes.

Dining

Alderaan Coffee is a natural choice for a morning pick-me-up for the Star Wars nod. Bay View’s Happy Dough Lucky offers a selection of classic arcade games to play alongside donuts, pizza and pop culture-themed décor designed for all ages to enjoy for “elevensies,” dinner or dessert.

Beyond the Board is a gaming café for all ages offering food and board game play in one space. Milwaukee’s Mana Tap offers a more adult-oriented experience with craft cocktails and gaming tables, and St. Francis’ Faklandia Brewpub is the “world’s first storybook brewery” offering a fantasy setting with choose-your-own-adventure dining and games (including popular trivia nights).

Don’s TV and Repair Speakeasy in Walker’s Point offers affordable bites and drinks paired with entertainment nostalgia for film and television fans. On weekends, they serve brunch.

For anime fans and K-pop stans, Milwaukee offers a growing number of Asian restaurants. Bay View’s Hungry Sumo and Walker’s Point’s Cute Robot Japanese Kitchen (to name just two) offer Japanese cuisine for any mood. Cute Robot focuses on comfort foods like Japanese curry, while Hungry Sumo is known for its sushi and ramen. K Steet Café in West Allis serves a wide array of Korean café-inspired drinks and foods from yuja tea and dalgona lattes to tteok-bokki (rice cakes), while Soban Korean Eatery offers more traditional cuisine (including kimchi).

More Fun

Expand Photo via Deeplight LARP - Facebook Deeplight LARP 2024 Event LARPers participate in Deeplight LARP's Free Coast Chronicles Kartar Cartel event in 2024

Still looking for more to do? Sandbox Dragons regularly offers guided Dungeons and Dragons workshops, with separate groups for kids and adults. The Garcade in Menomonee Falls is a retro-style arcade with over 200 classic arcade games and pinball machines to play.

Deeplight LARP welcomes “adventurers of all ages” and experience levels with immersive storytelling events.

Milwaukee’s Oriental Theatre holds the world record for the longest-running theatrical exhibition of the classic Rocky Horror Picture Show. Other cult films are often shown at the Oriental, Avalon and Times theaters.

The Pabst Theater Group shows several films, television series and games in concert each year at its historic venues. This October, Jim Henson’s Labyrinth will be performed at the Pabst Theatre and My Hero Academia will be at the Riverside Theater.

Lastly, the Milwaukee Public Museum cannot go without mention. True craft geeks will appreciate the art of the “Milwaukee style” dioramas on display and the museum hosts a wide range of interactive events that will appeal to all ages, including lightly competitive family and adult-only mystery nights (costumes welcome).