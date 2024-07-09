Boat Tours and Kayaking on Milwaukee’s Waterways

× Expand Photo courtesy VISIT Milwaukee Kayaking on the Milwaukee River Kayaking on the Milwaukee River

Milwaukee is a city that has long valued the importance of its great lake shoreline, harbor and the rivers which flow through and around it. While these waterways aren’t as important for commerce and transportation as they used to be, they are still vital assets for the city. Seeing Milwaukee from the water offers a unique and important perspective. Whether you are an experienced paddler, a novice pontoon boat captain, or heading out for a sunset happy hour cruise there is something undeniably cool about getting out on the water. You are part of the cityscape, but you’re removed from the frenetic activity happening at street level. The buildings seem taller, yet the bridges seem lower. The Bronze Fonz will have his back turned to you, but there may be “secret” dockside bars and restaurants you can pull up to.

The most intimate way to enjoy the city from the water is to be right at water level in a kayak or canoe. To plan your paddle, follow the guidance of the Milwaukee Urban Water Trail developed by the Milwaukee Riverkeeper organization. You’ll be able to find where you can put in and take out, as well as plan for any portages or other obstacles you may encounter along the way. Being on an urban river in a small person-powered craft will also allow you to experience parts of the river that aren’t accessible to bigger boats due to dams and areas that are too shallow for motors.

For folks who prefer a little more distance between themselves and the water’s surface, renting a pontoon or power boat, or taking a tour on the Paddle Tavern may seem a bit more appealing. Most rental companies will allow you to bring your own coolers with food and drink on board. You will still be low enough to glide under the bridges, and getting out into the harbor or out past the breakwater will be an easy cruise. It’s a great way to watch lakefront fireworks, eavesdrop on concerts held at lakefront venues, or just enjoy Milwaukee’s beautiful skyline.

× Expand Photo courtesy VISIT Milwaukee Boat cruise on the Milwaukee River Boat cruise on the Milwaukee River

If you prefer to be on the water, but with little chance of getting wet, you may want to choose one of the many boat tour cruises available in Milwaukee. Big outfits like Vista King and Edelweiss have been offering tours along the Milwaukee River and out onto the lake for years. These tours often include special packages that will include food, drinks, and music. And these boats are big enough that you may even get to stop street traffic as low bridges will have to open up to let you pass. You’ll be a bit pampered and feel a little like a celebrity as you cruise past landlubbers and other gawkers on shore.

However you get out on the water in Milwaukee, it’s almost guaranteed to be an unforgettable experience.