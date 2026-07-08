Five Milwaukee Parks and Their Sewer Socialists, Olmsted and Brothel Connections

× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee Washington Park A family enjoys a day at Washington Park in Milwaukee

In 1923 Charles Whitnall released his plan for the Milwaukee County Park and Parkway system. That plan, though only partially implemented, has led to the “Emerald Necklace” of parks and parkways today in Milwaukee County.

First elected as treasurer of Milwaukee in 1910—alongside the nation's first big city socialist mayor Emil Seidel and first socialist congressman Victor Berger—Whitnall began a long career blending his deep love for preserving Milwaukee’s natural corridors with the socialist ideals of providing a clean, reformed way of life for the working people of Milwaukee. His interest in improving access to parks and cleaning up the physical and environmental hazards boomtown industrial development had wrecked on Milwaukee fell right in line with the “bread and butter” practical approach Milwaukee’s “sewer socialists” practiced.

Moreover, Whitnall’s plan focused on integrating the county parks into a unified system connected by tree lined parkways. He became an expert on the waterways of the county and the plan prioritized the creation of protected watersheds through large parks and parkways which followed the path of these waterways. The plan looked to preserve the existing natural topography and old growth in its new development. When parks required new development, it was made to mimic the surrounding natural world. Alfred Boerner, the lead landscape architect of the Regional Planning Commission was instrumental in implementing the details of Whitnall’s plan, specifying the design and use areas of each new park and parkway.

Below is an overview of five parks within this outstanding system and little about each of their unique history.

Washington Park (1859 N. 40th St.)

Situated on Milwaukee’s West Side, the land for this park was purchased in 1891, when much of the surrounding land was rural farmland and in the Town of Wauwatosa. Designed by Frederick Law Olmsted, and originally known as West Park, it became Washington Park in 1900. In 1892, Gustav Pabst donated deer to create the first Milwaukee Zoo on the site.

The park was designed with curving paths, a meandering lagoon and an asymmetrical placement of trees and shrubs creating the relaxed, pastoral feel that Olmsted had popularized. Washington Park was designed to be a place where the eye meandered rather than focused on specific points or monuments. As the city grew around the park, planting homes, duplexes and apartment buildings around its edges, the park changed. The zoo was moved, the famous bandshell was erected in 1938 and an urban ecology center opened in 2007.

While the park has adapted from its rural surroundings to a noticeably more urban present, it has retained much of the pastoral design from Olmsted while adapting to the neighborhood's changing face.

Lake Park (2975 N. Lake Park Road.)

On the Upper East Side lies another amazing Frederick Law Olmsted park. Defined by its ravines and bluffs it leads down to the lapping waves of Lake Michigan. Work began on the park in 1889 and continued intermittently throughout the end of the century. The result was the stunning Lake Park that is enjoyed by Milwaukee today. Newberry Boulevard—a parkway—links Lake Park with Riverside Park to the West. The park has many of the same pastoral elements of Washington Park, with its biggest post Olmsted additions being a French bistro and par three golf course. Lake Park would later be part of the existing thread that Whitnall’s parks plan would weave together in 1923.

Red Arrow Park (920 N. Water St.)

This small Downtown park is a fraction the size of the others on this list but what it lacks in size, it carries in history. The current edition of Red Arrow Park is its second iteration. Initially, the park occupied a full city block bordered by Wisconsin Avenue to the North, Michigan Street to the South and flanked by 10th and 11th Streets to its east and west.

The park was created from the old Grand Avenue estate of James Kneeland and acquired by the county in the 1920s. It boasted a manmade wading pond, and a pair of attendants who monitored the park from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Unfortunately, the old parkland is now part of the depressed asphalt and concrete jungle of the Marquette Interchange.

The spirit of the park lives on today, however, in the shadow of City Hall, where the notorious Kitty Williams brothel once stood. The site known for ladies of the night and sleazy businessmen now nods in respect towards the Army’s 32nd Division, who fought valiantly in the no man’s land of World War I, and features outdoor ice skating in winter.

Grant Park (100 Hawthorne Ave., South Milwaukee)

Founded in 1910, Grant Park sits on the lakeshore and is home to the impressive Seven Bridges Trail. The park had the first 18-hole county owned golf course, adapting an 1892 farmhouse as its clubhouse, which it maintains today. Extensive work was

conducted on this park during the Great Depression by the Civilian Conservation Corps to create staircases, dams, ponds, a waterfall and the Germanic styled entrance bridge. It is home to a variety of activities today and is a favorite place to observe fall colors in Milwaukee.

Whitnall Park (5879 S. 92nd St., Hales Corners)

The largest park in the system, Whitnall Park sits in the southwest corner of the county. Whitnall is rich in diversity with a variety of “outdoor rooms,” a testament to the park's namesake. It includes wooded arboretums, a golf course, archery range, the Wehr Nature Center, and the beloved Boerner Botanical Gardens. The park is connected to the Root River Parkway fulfilling the goal of connecting green spaces with the flows of natural bodies of water. The space is a treasure just 22 minutes from Downtown yet retains the qualities of a rural space.