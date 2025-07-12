Great Milwaukee Museums You Can’t Miss

× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee Harley-Davidson Museum A visitor reads a sign at the Harley-Davidson Museum

James Cameron was a Black man who narrowly survived lynching at the hands of a white mob in Indiana. Years later, he founded America’s Black Holocaust Museum (401 W. North Ave.) as a reminder of the nation’s uncomfortable history of race relations. In 2022, 16 years after Cameron’s death, the museum was reestablished in a new building in Milwaukee’s historic Bronzeville neighborhood. The museum tells the story of African Americans from the arrival of African slaves in 1619 through the present, using dramatic photographs, contemplative artwork and historical texts. The permanent exhibition follows the harmful legacies of slavery and Jim Crow in an effort to promote reconciliation.

The Charles Allis Art Museum (1801 N. Prospect Ave.) houses a vast collection of art from Sarah and Charles Allis. It offers an intimate, refined experience within the former family’s Tudor-style mansion. Each grand hallway or gallery reveals a hidden gem, with classical European paintings, intricate decor and period furnishings at the forefront. The Museum also hosts various exhibitions, educational programs and cultural events throughout the year. Guests are invited to participate in the creative process, with opportunities to engage in hands-on workshops. Whether you're an avid art enthusiast or a casual admirer, the Charles Allis Art Museum invites all to celebrate historical art.

Loved by families, dreamt of by kids, Discovery World (500 N. Harbor Drive) falls next under our list of must-see Milwaukee museums. Through realms of science, technology and the natural world, Discovery World dives deep into an exploration of our deep sea, automation and beyond. With interactive exhibits like “Les Paul’s House of Sound,” hands-on experiments and live demonstrations, there’s endless opportunities to discover the extraordinaries of our universe in a family-friendly environment. Discovery World is special in that it emphasizes innovation, providing visitors with opportunities to not only learn about existing scientific concepts but also to experiment, create and innovate themselves.

The Grohmann Museum (1000 N. Broadway) on the Milwaukee School of Engineering campus was handed a unique job when it opened in 2007. The museum’s primary task is to display and preserve an extensive collection of paintings, photographs and sculpture depicting work of all kinds and industry in particular. A 1925 painting of men and women toiling inside a steamy workshop, Brooklyn Galvanizing Shop greets visitors, exemplary of the museum’s mission to display art representing all industries in every historical period. In recent years, the Grohmann has organized exhibitions of work by living artists concerned with America’s industrial legacy.

The Haggerty Museum of Art (234 W. Tory Hill St.) is a gem tucked away on the Marquette University campus, an institution with an impressive trove of art in its vaults and an admirably creative tradition of programming. It’s a short walk between centuries at the Haggerty, where religious images and artifacts from medieval Western Europe might hang near kinetic sculptures and installations. The Haggerty mounts eight or nine exhibitions each year, often drawing from a rich permanent collection spanning many eras with a mission of reflecting on the contemporary world through the lens of visual art.

Milwaukee is home to The Harley-Davidson Museum (400 W. Canal St.), the heart and soul of American motorcycle culture. With Harley-Davidson founded in Milwaukee, you can imagine the rich history lodged within this institution. Visitors can explore an unrivaled collection of vintage motorcycles, each one bearing a tale of legendary rides. Each exhibition highlights the evolution of Harley-Davidson’s famous designs and engineering marvels. Visitors can find themselves viewing memorabilia from over a century’s time, 1903 to the present. It’s one of Milwaukee’s top attractions for a reason, symbolic to adventure, innovation and freedom.

The Jewish Museum Milwaukee (1360 N. Prospect Ave.) mounts several exhibitions each year focusing on Jewish artists or aspects of Jewish history. However, each exhibit is an opportunity for insightful context through educational and community initiatives. The museum has hosted programs sparking conversations on the current political landscape, societal concerns, civil rights history, immigration, and other subjects. In keeping with the museum’s mission to link the past with the present, the recent exhibit “The Book Smugglers: Partisans, Poets and the Race to Save Jewish Treasures from the Nazis” included a Banned Book Nook featuring books that have been recently banned from libraries in the U.S. Among them, Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird.

Milwaukee Art Museum at dusk from the pedestrian bridge

Nestled on the shores of Lake Michigan, the Milwaukee Art Museum (700 N. Art Museum Drive) stands as a beacon of cultural richness in the heart of Wisconsin. Its renowned sculptural addition from Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava draws over 400,000 visitors each year. Inside, you’re met with diverse artistic expressions spanning centuries and continents. Explore the vibrant colors of impressionist paintings, marvel at the intricacies of decorative arts and contemplate the thought-provoking installations of modern visionaries. But the experience doesn't end with the art alone. The museum's dynamic exhibitions, educational programs and engaging events invite visitors of all ages to delve deeper into the world of art expression.

The Milwaukee Public Museum (800 W. Wells St.) is a local favorite, home to over four million priceless objects and specimens. Each walkthrough is a testament to our wonderous natural history, with immersive exhibits spanning from the rainforests of Central America to the ancient civilizations of Egypt. Not to mention, visitors can embark on the Streets of Old Milwaukee, transporting you to our beloved city at the turn of the 20th century. This establishment explores a mixture of vast ecosystems and historical periods, offering a gateway through time and space. Whether you’re visiting as a local or out-of-towner, the Milwaukee Public Museum promises an engaging experience that’ll surely foster your curiosity and appreciation for the natural world and human cultures.

The Milwaukee area is home to many other specialized museums including: