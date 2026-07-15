Milwaukee's 2026 Business and Organization Anniversaries

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Photo by Sean Pavone - Getty Images
Milwaukee evening skyline
With the City of Milwaukee celebrating its 180th birthday and the U.S. its 250th this year, we have compiled a list of organizations and businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries ending in a 0 or a 5. Happy birthday to the businesses and organizations that make Milwaukee great, and to anyone we missed.
- Arts at Large: 25 years
- Badger Alloys: 60 years
- Bay View Bowl: 100 years
- Bliffert Lumber & Hardware: 120 years
- Botana's: 25 years
- Café Lulu: 25 Years
- City of Milwaukee: 180 years
- Concord Chamber Orchestra: 50 years
- Doors Open Milwaukee: 15 years
- Fine Arts Quartet: 40 years
- Five O’Clock Steakhouse: 80 years
- Fischberger's Variety: 20 years
- German Fest: 45 years
- Glorioso’s Italian Market: 80 years
- HEAR Wisconsin: 100 years
- Historic Third Ward Association: 50 years
- Horicon Bank: 130 years
- Irish Fest: 45 years
- Juneteenth Day Milwaukee: 55 years
- Lake Park Bistro: 30 years
- Latino Arts, Inc.: 40 years
- Lion’s Tooth Books: 5 years
- Lo Duca Wines: 80 years
- Lowlands Hospitality: 20 years
- Mason Street Grill: 20 years
- McBob’s Pub and Grill: 40 years
- Mequon Nature Preserve: 15 years
- Midwest Gaming Classic: 25 years
- Mitchell International Airport: 100 years
- Old World Wisconsin: 50 years
- Outpost Co-op: 55 years
- Pride Fest: 30 years
- Radio Milwaukee 88.9: 20 Years
- REALTORS Home & Garden Show: 100 years
- Saz’s: 50 years
- Screaming Tuna: 15 years
- Sendik’s: 100 years
- Shaker’s Cigar Bar: 40 years
- Stein’s Garden & Home: 80 years
- Steny’s: 40 years
- Storm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk: 40 years
- Tosa Fest: 50 Years
- Wisconsin Philharmonic: 80 years
- Wisconsin State Fair: 175 years
- WMSE: 45 years
- Women’s Club of Wisconsin: 150 years