Milwaukee's 2026 Business and Organization Anniversaries

It's a big birthday year for Milwaukee! Happy birthday to the businesses and organizations that make the city great.

by

Milwaukee City Guide

With the City of Milwaukee celebrating its 180th birthday and the U.S. its 250th this year, we have compiled a list of organizations and businesses celebrating milestone anniversaries ending in a 0 or a 5. Happy birthday to the businesses and organizations that make Milwaukee great, and to anyone we missed.

  • Arts at Large: 25 years
  • Badger Alloys: 60 years
  • Bay View Bowl: 100 years
  • Bliffert Lumber & Hardware: 120 years
  • Botana's: 25 years
  • Café Lulu: 25 Years
  • City of Milwaukee: 180 years
  • Concord Chamber Orchestra: 50 years
  • Doors Open Milwaukee: 15 years
  • Fine Arts Quartet: 40 years
  • Five O’Clock Steakhouse: 80 years
  • Fischberger's Variety: 20 years
  • German Fest: 45 years
  • Glorioso’s Italian Market: 80 years
  • HEAR Wisconsin: 100 years
  • Historic Third Ward Association: 50 years
  • Horicon Bank: 130 years
  • Irish Fest: 45 years
  • Juneteenth Day Milwaukee: 55 years
  • Lake Park Bistro: 30 years
  • Latino Arts, Inc.: 40 years
  • Lion’s Tooth Books: 5 years
  • Lo Duca Wines: 80 years
  • Lowlands Hospitality: 20 years
  • Mason Street Grill: 20 years
  • McBob’s Pub and Grill: 40 years
  • Mequon Nature Preserve: 15 years
  • Midwest Gaming Classic: 25 years
  • Mitchell International Airport: 100 years
  • Old World Wisconsin: 50 years
  • Outpost Co-op: 55 years
  • Pride Fest: 30 years
  • Radio Milwaukee 88.9: 20 Years
  • REALTORS Home & Garden Show: 100 years
  • Saz’s: 50 years
  • Screaming Tuna: 15 years
  • Sendik’s: 100 years
  • Shaker’s Cigar Bar: 40 years
  • Stein’s Garden & Home: 80 years
  • Steny’s: 40 years
  • Storm the Bastille 5K Run/Walk: 40 years
  • Tosa Fest: 50 Years
  • Wisconsin Philharmonic: 80 years
  • Wisconsin State Fair: 175 years
  • WMSE: 45 years
  • Women’s Club of Wisconsin: 150 years