Milwaukee Area Nature Centers

× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee Schlitz Audubon Nature Center A family enjoys a walk at the Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

Urban Ecology Center

(1500 E. Park Place, 1859 N. 40th St. and 3700 W. Pierce St.)

The UEC (Urban Ecology Center) connects Milwaukeeans with nature by way of its three branches on the East Side, in Washington Park and Silver City. With its many family-friendly activities and educational programs, the UEC provides opportunities for hiking, birding, rock-climbing, wading, canoeing, snowshoeing and other recreations. One of the UEC’s hallmark events is its annual Brew City Birding Festival in May, plus its flagship Neighborhood Environmental Education Project (NEEP) which partners with 60 schools across Milwaukee to get kids out into nature.

Havenwoods State Forest

(6141 N. Hopkins St.)

Milwaukee’s only urban state forest, Havenwoods boasts six miles of hiking trails across its 237 acres of prairies, woods and wetlands. Benches are peppered throughout the refuge to allow folks to sit and relax while mesmerized by the sounds of birds, bugs and frogs. The nature center at Havenwoods offers year-round programming and outdoor gear for rent while housing terrariums of native wildlife and doubling as an event space.

Schlitz Audubon Nature Center

(1111 E. Brown Deer Road, Bayside)

Situated on what was once an equestrian farm, Schlitz Audubon Nature Center is blessed with one of the most comprehensive habitat networks in the Milwaukee area, containing prairies, forests, wetlands, bluffs, ravines and beaches. The center’s renowned Raptor Ambassador Program as well as its new Birding Academy give folks opportunities to get up close with its many resident birds of prey and learn about Wisconsin’s many native and migratory bird species.

Wehr Nature Center

(9701 W. College Ave., Franklin)

Located adjacent to Whitnall Park and Boerner Botanical Gardens, Franklin’s Wehr Nature Center is distinguishable by its massive pond often populated by migratory waterfowl like loons, diving ducks and even the occasional swan. With more than five miles of hiking trails across five habitats, Wehr champions accessibility initiatives that give everyone of all ages and abilities the opportunity to experience Wisconsin’s great outdoors.

Riveredge Nature Center

(4458 County Hwy Y, Saukville)

A half hour drive north of Milwaukee embedded in the rural landscape between West Bend and Saukville finds Riveredge Nature Center, a serene sanctuary full of immersive ecosystems, marshy boardwalks and plentiful Midwest fauna. The Riveredge mission focuses on inclusivity within nature opportunities, wellness-centered programming and various conservation projects.

River Bend Nature Center

(3600 N. Green Bay Road., Racine)

Racine’s River Bend Nature Center, as its name suggests, establishes itself on the banks of the Root River near Quarry Lake. The center features a wealth of educational programming for children and adults alike, from summer camps to kayaking classes to fly fishing days. Every year in October, River Bend Nature Center puts on its Chainsaw Carving & Art Forest Festival.

Retzer Nature Center

(S14W28167 Madison St., Waukesha)

In Waukesha County, Retzer Nature Center stewards more than 450 acres of restored woods, marshes and prairies, all accessible by way of its extensive trail system. Friends of Retzer, the center’s volunteer nonprofit, sponsors natural history trips to Central America and the Caribbean.

Lapham Peak

(W329 N846 County Hwy C, Delafield)

As a unit of the vast Kettle Moraine State Forest system, Delafield’s Lapham Peak sits atop glaciated lands that provide an exceptional environment for hiking, birding, cross-country skiing and picnicking. Lapham Peak’s 45-ft tall observation tower is notably the highest point in Waukesha County, offering a stunning view of the surrounding landscape - especially during fall. The Hausmann Nature Center contains exhibits and artifacts of the local and natural history of the area.

Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary & Arboretum

(880 Green Bay Road., Kenosha)

Nestled on a country road between Racine and Kenosha, Hawthorn Hollow celebrates and preserves the area’s enduring Pike River legacy with 12 acres of sprawling trails, trees, gardens, prairies and historic buildings. Hawthorn Hollow has a storied past that goes back more than half a century and is free to the public. Among the sanctuary’s staple events are Planets and Pancakes, Spooky Hollow, an art fair and a concert series.

Kettle Moraine State Forest - Southern Unit

(S91W39091 State Rd. 59, Eagle)

The Kettle Moraine State Forest system is about as pristine as southeastern Wisconsin’s outdoors gets. Between the towns of Eagle and Palmyra is the Southern Unit, which serves as Kettle Moraine headquarters. In addition to its many miles of hiking, biking and horseback trails covering thousands of acres of hills, lakes and prairies, the Southern Unit offers campgrounds, boating, fishing, hunting, swimming and winter sports opportunities. The headquarters’ nature center houses interpretive exhibits, taxidermied animals and children’s activities. Note that the scenic Ice Age Trail is accessible here as well.

Richard Bong State Recreational Area

(26313 Burlington Road, Kansasville)

What was originally slated to be a jet fighter base in rural Kenosha County was abandoned at the last minute and quickly fell into the hands of locals determined to preserve this massive prairie and wildlife preserve. In addition to the mainstays of outdoor activities like hiking, camping and swimming, Richard Bong State Recreational Area is host to a wide array of niche hobbies like ATVing, dogsledding, model rocketry and falconry. Visit the Molinaro Center on the way in.

Pringle Nature Center

(9800 160th Ave., Bristol)

The town of Bristol, located in Kenosha County near the Illinois state line, is home to Pringle Nature Center. Here, folks may navigate more than four miles of trails across prairies, upland forests, oak savannas and wetlands. The folks at Pringle spearhead a number of youth-oriented programs like Nature Story Time, Tots in the Park, Homeschool Science, scouts and summer camps. Other initiatives include the Bristol Woods Trail Run, Egg-Stravaganza, The Great Gnome Gathering and the Fall Fun Festival.