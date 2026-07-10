× Expand Photo via Visit Milwaukee Pabst Mansion tour A group of tourists arriving at the Pabst Mansion

No place is unidimensional and Milwaukee is no exception. Whether viewing the city from Kilbourn Reservoir Park, the Hoan Bridge or something in between, one has a different view of the town. Moreover, different angles highlight different buildings—jutting out of the skyline in one view and blocked in its entirety in another—and different neighborhoods highlight different cultures—just across the highway from eclectic Bay View is the steady mix of Hispanic cultures of the near South Side, along with a smattering of the old Polish guard.

Below are Milwaukee tours offering unique opportunities both for longtime residents and visitors to see the city.

Maybe you’ll find an awestriking perspective shift?

Historic Milwaukee Incorporated

Have you ever found yourself saying “If this building could talk?” Well, the answer is no it cannot, but Historic Milwaukee Inc. can get you as close to that conversation as possible.

From the Skywalk to the Plankinton Arcade to the HOP, the organization has developed innovative tours for you to learn about the city’s built environment The group provides tour attendees with a historic overview of the neighborhoods, with information for both history and architecture buffs. Tours will also tie in the adaptive reuse and redevelopment of buildings.

Book a tour today to learn about the rich history and revitalization of Milwaukee. Tours range from $8-$30 and vary from weekly to one-time events.

American Ghost Walks - Milwaukee

Curious about the paranormal? Want to explore the history of Milwaukee in a new lens? The American Ghost Walks company has you covered. Founded by Mike Huberty in Madison, the group now offers three tours of Milwaukee focusing on “The Bloody Third” and other Downtown businesses and government buildings where restless souls are said to convene. Tied into this paranormal history are important local figures, old mobsters and civil war spies. Tours take place on Fridays and Saturdays and cost $30 a person.

U.S. Ghost Adventures Milwaukee Tours:

Another ghost hunting tour company? You got it. While focusing on similar themes, the U.S. Ghost Adventures Tours examine the paranormal through a magnifying lens. Of its three tours, two focus on just one individual building—one on the Loyalty Block (Hilton Garden Inn Downtown) and the other on The Pabst Theater. The third tour takes attendees up and down the Milwaukee Riverwalk where they are invited to explore the paranormal present of the river and mingle with the souls who allegedly wander from Milwaukee's bloody Mob days. Tickets are $26 for adults and $17 for youth.

City Brew Tours

Milwaukee has expanded its reputation as more than a town to grab a beer, however, one can always return to old faithful. City Brew Tours offers a couple tours of the local brewing scene, allowing visitors to sample between 12-16 beers, providing transportation between breweries and allowing attendees to see the brewing process firsthand. What’s more exciting than that? Ticket prices range from $89 to $119 and tours are conducted Thursdays through Sundays.

Milwaukee Food Tours

Hungry? Milwaukee Food Tours offers a variety of different opportunities for you to explore the city’s culinary scene by foot or vehicle. Whether focused purely on tacos or a whole

neighborhood food tour, you will be sure to please your taste buds. Ticket prices range from $99 to $129 with tours conducted Friday through Sunday each week.

Visit Milwaukee List of Milwaukee Tours