Neighborhood Gems

This year we’re focused on locally owned establishments that have been around for a few years and have left a positive mark on our city, becoming gathering spots in their neighborhoods and destination points for all Milwaukeeans.

EAST

Apollo Café

1310 E. Brady Street

(414) 272-2233

ApolloCafe.com

Named for the Greek sun god, solar designs are worked into the café’s floor and tabletops; the sky-blue high ceiling flecked with white clouds, gives the compact space an airy dimension.

The Hellenic modern aesthetic of the family-owned restaurant extends to the menu. Entrees involve all major food groups; vegetarians will find many delights. The café affords patrons the leisure for good conversation or a place to sit and watch as the Brady Street traffic rushes past. (David Luhrssen)

Boswell Book Company

2559 N. Downer Ave.

(414) 332-1181

boswellbooks.com

Back in Y2K, the futurists proclaimed the death of retail bookselling but turns out that shopping at a bookstore is more fun for most people than ordering from Amazon. Filling the space long occupied by Schwartz Books, Boswell became Milwaukee’s flagship for independent booksellers with a thoughtful selection, a commitment to Milwaukee authors and an active schedule of author talks and signings. (David Luhrssen)

Falcon Bowl

801 E. Clarke St.

(414) 312-8742

falconbowlmke.com

Built in 1882, the Falcon Bowl was sold in 2021 to the non-profit Riverwest Investment Cooperative. Lyn Okopinski’s husband began running the place almost 40 years ago and she retired in June of ’22. New ownership has continued the tradition of being more than a corner tavern--the space includes bowling in the basement and plays host to a wide variety of live music in the spacious hall and cozy Falcon Nest. (Blaine Schultz)

Kaszube's Park

1225 S. Carferry Drive

Kaszube’s Park on Jones Island is small. With a halfway decent arm you could chuck a football from one end to the other. Yet it is so secluded no one would know you did. The last trace of a Milwaukee fishing village that had been settled by Kaszubs on the island, it is the city’s smallest park. You’ll find a commemorative plaque, a historic anchor, two picnic tables and three benches. On a clear summer evening you can hear the sounds of Summerfest across the harbor or maybe witness a rare pop-up punk concert. (Blaine Schultz)

Nessun Dorma

2778 N. Weil St.

(414) 264-8466

Imagine strolling Riverwest on a warm May evening and hearing live opera coming from the open doors of a corner tavern. Nessun Dorma may be a cozy restaurant these days but its ghostly past as the Gordon Park Pub and The Stork Club hosted shows from Violent Femmes and Plasticland. Opera and pasta were the house special this night with soprano Julianne Perkins and pianist Steph Lippert taking opera to the people in an unconventional setting, designed for those who might be intimidated by the tuxedo and lorgnette set. Between tunes, Perkins strolled the room and offered a brief background on the next number. Don’t be surprised if a mindful bartender pops a wine cork timed perfectly with a final vocal crescendo or a seated patron joins in the male response to Perkins’ lines. (Blaine Schultz)

Oriental Theatre

2230 N. Farwell Ave.

(414) 276-5140

mkefilm.org

One of Milwaukee’s two remaining movie palaces from the age of silent films, the Oriental is a magnificent edifice with a long history. When it was one big hall, the Oriental was the site of concerts by Patti Smith, New Order and the Violent Femmes—and an aborted show by an irascible Bob Dylan. In the ‘70s it was a place to see Hollywood classics and European art house films, and after its division into three cinemas, it became a go-to place for indie films. The Oriental is now the hub for the Milwaukee Film Festival. (David Luhrssen)

Rochambo

1317 E. Brady Street

(414) 291-0095

rochambo.com

Maybe it’s the strong coffee—or maybe it’s the people it draws? Rochambo always hums with activity. It’s the prototype of everything a bohemian coffeeshop should be: funky at the edges, with mismatched chairs and tables, personable baristas, organic snacks, tables outside and—yes—if you’re not up for coffee, they have tea and kombucha. Unique aspects: a mezzanine overlooking the ground floor and a fascinating collection of mostly European, psychedelically tinted poster art from the ‘60s and ‘70s. (David Luhrssen)

NORTH

Alicia’s Garden Urban Farm

2136 N. 21st St.

Alice’s Garden is a community green space that brings regenerative farming and agricultural education to the heart of Milwaukee. The “Labyrinth Walk” at the garden encourages meditation and mindful healing with nature while the Herbal Apprenticeship Program supports herbal education and agricultural enterprise. The nonprofit also partners with local businesses and organizations to provide a variety of family and environmental programs throughout the year. (Caroline Dannecker)

Havenwoods State Forest

6141 N. Hopkins St.

(414) 527-0232

One of Milwaukee’s best kept secrets is a 237-acre green space located within city limits. Wisconsin's only urban state forest, Havenwoods State Forest boasts more than six miles for hikers and runners with two miles open to bicycles. In the 1800s the land became a settlement and farmland; in the early 1900s Milwaukee County House of Correction prisoners tended crops, milked cows and constructed furniture in the Granville Chair Factory. In 1945 the U.S. Army used Havenwoods to house soldiers and prisoners of war—it was also a Nike missile base. But in the mid-‘70s nature began reclaiming the land. Seeds from surrounding trees sprouted and grew. As a result, thousands of trees and shrubs flourish in the wooded parts of the property. Mother Nature always wins. (Blaine Schultz)

Henry & Bonnie's Bungalow Restaurant

3466 N. 14th St.

(414) 265-0155

It's a relaxing, comfortable setting for the comforting cuisine some call soul food, especially when comes from African American cooks with a heritage originating beneath the Mason-Dixon Line. Whatever one wants to call what's served at the Bungalow, it's so long-lived a Milwaukee institution that it has developed its own heritage. The Bungalow celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025, making it one of the city's oldest continuously operating eateries, for soul food or any other fare. (Jamie Lee Rake)

Jake’s Deli

1634 W. North Ave.

(414) 562-1272

jakesdeli1.com

In 1955, Jake Levin bought the deli from Ruben Cohen and it officially became Jake’s Deli. Over a century ago, the storefront originally operated as a butcher shop in the predominantly Jewish neighborhood. Today, sandwiches are generously piled high with hand-cut corned beef and pastrami--these are the New York-style sandwiches that remain Jake’s calling card. But a rave review of the Veggie Philly offers more to the menu than meets the eye. At a recent late-lunch visit to the historic deli, the booths and tables were occupied with diners having casual business meetings, as a steady run of delivery orders moved out the door. (Blaine Schutz)

Sam’s Place Jazz Cafe

3338 N. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive

(414) 837-5127

samsplacejazz.com

Sam’s Place Jazz Café is a former bank building in the Harambee neighborhood that has been turned into a restaurant, music venue and coffee roastery. Sam Belton’s career as a drummer and educator is hinted at by the drum kit set up near elegant dining tables and his international travels are suggested by coffee selections from Ethiopia, Tanzania and Indonesia. It’s Milwaukee, so Friday’s menu special is a catfish or perch dinner and also shrimp and grits. (Blaine Schultz)

Sherman Perk Coffee Shop

4924 W. Roosevelt Drive

414-875-7375 (PERK)

shermanperkcoffeeshop.com

Located in the heart of Sherman Park, Sherman Perk Coffee Shop is an example of Streamline Moderne design style. The former Copeland Service Station was recognized by the National Register and granted landmark status in 2001. Designed by Milwaukee architects Urban F. Peacock and A.C. Runzler, proprietors Bob and Pat Olin converted the tax delinquent gas station on the brink of repossession into a neighborhood gathering spot and cozy music venue. (Blaine Schultz)

Sherman Phoenix

3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.

(262) 228-6021

shermanphoenix.com

In 2016, civil unrest broke out in the Sherman Park neighborhood after a fatal police shooting. In the following weeks, community conversations identified the need for safe, welcoming neighborhood spaces. From those conversations the idea for the Sherman Phoenix rose out of the ashes. Today the former BMO Harris Bank building is home to over two dozen businesses-—people of color own 96%, and 63% are women-led. Serving as a model and inspiration for other cities seeking racially equitable economic impact, Sherman Phoenix has proven to be a powerful economic hub that lifts Black-owned businesses, embraces talent and innovation and embodies an inclusive spirit. (Blaine Schultz)

SOUTH

American Science and Surplus

6901 W. Oklahoma Ave .

. (414) 541-7777

sciplus.com

Beloved by educators and hobbyists, the American Science and Surplus location on Milwaukee’s South Side is the largest store in the Midwest chain. Having originated as a catalogue selling science supplies and army surplus (post-World War II), American Science and Surplus has never strayed far from its roots, offering everything from beakers and telescopes to whoopie cushions and tank sights. (Caroline Dannecker)

At Random

2501 S. Delaware Ave.

(414) 481-8030

atrandommke.com

Even during the middle of the last century, At Random must have seemed like a midcentury time capsule, a fantastic replication of the sort of lounge off the main drag in Vegas where Frank and Dino might retire for a Brandy Alexander. The interior is dimly lit and distant from the bustle of the outside world. In the mood for anything with alcohol and ice cream, or something red hot and flaming? You can find it here. Recent updates include a beautiful patio. (David Luhrssen)

Barnacle Bud’s

1955 S. Hilbert St.

(414) 481-9974

barnaclebuds.com

You almost think you’re enjoying a drink and a burger dockside in Key West, but blink, and familiar Milwaukee landmarks swim into view. Hidden among the city’s old warehouses and grain elevators, Barnacle Bud’s is filled with nautical charm, including a large wooden deck overlooking the Kinnickinnic River. The menu sticks to sandwiches, bar food and seafood, including crab cakes, steamed mussels and something you might not find in Key West—a Friday fish fry. This is one of Milwaukee’s best summer spots. (David Luhrssen)

Dom & Phil DiMarinis

1211 E. Conway St.

(414) 481-2348

domandphildimarinis.com

Nowadays, Bay View is blessed with many great places for pizza, but long before the neighborhood was hip—or even on the radar of most Milwaukeeans—DiMarinis was serving superb thin crust pizza. Family owned since 1955, when the neighborhood had an Italian complexion (Club Garibaldi, Groppi’s), the restaurant has a barroom in front and a dining room in back with a seaside Italian mural and tables covered in red and white checkered cloths. Summertime brings a patio with a great view of Milwaukee. (David Luhrssen)

El Rey

916 S César E. Chávez Drive

(414) 643-1640

elreyfoods.com

El Rey Foods is a family-owned Hispanic grocery chain that has been serving Milwaukee since 1978. Founded by brothers Heriberto and Ernesto Villarreal, El Rey has grown to four locations, offering authentic Mexican products, fresh produce and in-house specialties like tortillas and tamales. Their stores feature vibrant décor and include Taco Loco taquerías, creating a welcoming community hub that celebrates Hispanic culture and cuisine. (Sophia Hamdan)

Holler House

2042 W. Lincoln Ave.

(414) 442-2517

geneandmarcyhollerhouse.com

Owned and operated by the Skowronski family since 1908, Holler House is the oldest sanctioned tenpin bowling alley in the United States. Visitors to Holler House can enjoy truly traditional bowling in the two-lane alley with pins set by hand and manually recorded scores. Holler House hosts leagues four days a week and opens the alley to reservations for the remaining days to be enjoyed by life-long patrons and newcomers. (Caroline Dannecker)

Leon's Frozen Custard

3131 S. 27th St.

(414) 383-1784

leonsfrozencustardmke.com

Tin Roof, anyone? While Milwaukee’s custard rivalry never ends, anyone who has been to Leon’s knows the true champion. Opened in 1942 and still operated by the same family, the neon sign and architecture are frozen in time. With only walk-up windows and a small parking lot, on summer nights the lines stretch. You might find yourself standing next to a mayor, a professional athlete or a family looking to calm the kids down with a frosty treat. Open year round, so when temperatures plummet the lines are noticeably short. (Blaine Schultz)

Old Town Serbian Gourmet Restaurant

522 W. Lincoln Ave.

(414) 672-0206

oldtownserbian.com

Between Old Town and Three Brothers, Milwaukee has been uniquely blessed with Serbian restaurants. Now in its second generation of family ownership, Old Town continues to serve generously portioned, attractively served chicken paprikash, burek, sarma and other Balkan delights in an atmosphere redolent with history. The desserts are homemade and the Dalmatian wine is worth the visit. This is slow cooking, Old World dining with plenty of time for good conversations. (David Luhrssen)

Taqueria El Cabrito

1100 S. 11th St.

(414) 385-9000

taqueriaelcabrito.shop

With its bright yellow-orange walls, multicolored paper decorations hanging throughout its dining space and Univision beaming from its large-screen TVs, El Cabrito exemplifies the festive ambience many diners desire from a Mexican restaurant. Atmosphere, however, isn't the only thing that makes the place a gem of a joint. If its signage doesn’t provide enough of a clue, cabrito translates from Spanish to “baby goat,” and while the taqueria serves many meat options, goat is a satisfying variation on at least a couple of dishes common to Milwaukee Mexican restaurants. (Jamie Lee Rake)

Wilson Park Ice Arena

4001 S. 20th St.

Milwaukee County’s only public indoor ice rink can be found in Wilson Park. The Wilson Park Ice Area is an NHL-sized ice rink that offers indoor public skating six days a week year-round. The Arena is a hockey hub, hosting adult and youth leagues as well as being the home rink for Greendale’s high school team. (Caroline Dannecker)

WEST

Charles E. Fromage Bistro

5811 W. Vliet St.

(414) 305-7766

The idea for Charles E. Fromage comes from 18th-century French salons—places where people gathered to discuss literature, art, current events, and ideas. The cozy mid-block hideaway offers craft cocktails and an impressive wine list. While the summer rooftop music series is on hold, the roof seating still offers a great view of West Vliet—especially for the July 11 Bastille Day West celebration. (Blaine Schultz)

Dandy

5020 W. Vliet St.

(414) 982-5020

livedandy.com

Packed with tables, lamps, artifacts and oddities, racks of vintage clothing … Dandy is the sort of cool resale store the East Side once had before all those rents went up. The atmosphere is so striking that Milwaukee Opera Theatre chose Dandy as the site for their performance of a Baroque opera, Handel’s Alcina. The uniquely configured shop is available for weddings, parties and gatherings of all sorts. (David Luhrssen)

Eddie Martini’s

8612 W. Watertown Plank Road

(414) 771-6680

eddiemartinis.com

Eddie’s opened in 1995 on a wave of nostalgia for martinis, swing dancing and the Rat Pack of Oceans 11 and has lost none of its high-end alure over the past 30 years. The service is top drawer, the steaks are A-plus, the drinks are strong, and the vintage Stork Club setting is miles above any imitator in the Milwaukee area. (David Luhrssen)

Gilles

7515 W. Bluemound Road

(414) 453-4875

gillesfrozencustard.com

Since 1938, Gilles Frozen Custard has cemented itself as a beloved staple in Milwaukee. It’s even coined as Wisconsin's oldest frozen custard stand, operating in the same neighborhood since it’s conception. Paul Gilles discovered his love for custard at the 1933 World's Fair in Chicago and eventually transformed his passion for the treat into a successful fast-food restaurant with hot sandwiches, fries, onion rings, and of course, frozen custard. (Sophia Hamdan)

Rocket Baby

6822 W. North Ave.

(414) 502-7323

rocketbabybakery.com

Nestled in the heart of Wauwatosa is Rocket Baby Bakery, a European-styled pastry shop and café known for their artisanal methods and locally sourced ingredients. Housed in a restored mid-century building, Rocket Baby Bakery offers a variety of freshly made breads, croissants, pastries and sandwiches, as well as coffee and teas from local Wisconsin roasters. (Sophia Hamdan)

Rosebud Cinema Drafthouse

6823 W. North Ave.

(414) 763-7975

ntg-wi.com

It began as the Tosa Theatre in 1931 long before the advent of multiplexes. The reopening of this historic Wauwatosa neighborhood cinema in the early ‘00s capitalized on the trend of making a night out at the movies something special, complete with sofas for two as well as more conventional seating. The owners obviously are film buffs, hence the name, the key word to one of Hollywood’s greatest films, Orson Welles’ Citizen Kane. (David Luhrssen)

Saz’s

5539 W. State St.

(414) 453-2410

sazs.com

It’s been almost 50 years since Saz’s opened on Milwaukee’s West Side in an historic building next to the railroad tracks. In that time, the hospitality group has grown significantly. But mention the name and it’s those barbecue dishes that immediately come to mind. And there’s so many good choices to choose from. (Think: those award-winning baby back ribs). But Saz’s also gives back to the community in other ways. It’s partnered with many charities, proving that excellent service comes full circle. (Harry Cherkinian)

Tripoli Shrine Center

3000 W. Wisconsin Ave.

(414) 933-4700

tripolishrine.com

The spectacular Moorish Revival building at 30th Street and Wisconsin Avenue presides over the Concordia neighborhood, much like the palaces that once housed kings and potentates in far-off Middle Eastern countries. Prominent Milwaukee architect Alfred Clas envisioned a structure that evoked desert oases, exotic ornamentation and a 30-foot dome that recalled the Taj Mahal. The cornerstone for the Tripoli Shrine Center, designed as a fraternal gathering place for social events and activities, was laid in July 1927. In recent years it’s been a concert hall and is available for weddings and gatherings of all sorts. (Larry Widen)

Viet Hoa Supermarket

4900 W. North Ave.

(414) 442-4016

From the outside, Viet Hoa Supermarket appears small, but the inside is a treasure trove of shelves packed floor to ceiling with imported goods, Asian snacks and fresh produce. Viet Hoa is both a traditional Asian grocery and a lunch stop with a wide selection of ready-to-eat delights from banh mis and baked goods that are perfect for a picnic in the nearby Washington Park. (Caroline Dannecker)

West Allis Farmers Market

6501 W. National Ave., West Allis

westallisfarmersmarket.com

In 1931 the West Allis Farmers Market moved to its current location with 154 roofed stalls. Open the first Saturday in May through the Saturday after Thanksgiving (closed Independence Day and Thanksgiving Day)--on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, it features a variety of local farmers, food vendors and specialty vendors who offer produce, herbs, fresh flowers, seasonal plants, fresh meat and eggs, cheese, honey, syrup and prepared foods such as baked goods, pickles, preserves and more. As part of the market’s goal to increase fresh fruits and vegetables to low-income families, SNAP and Milwaukee Market Match programs are recognized; in addition, some vendors accept WIC. (Blaine Schultz)