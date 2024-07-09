Riverwalk in a City Built on Water

× Expand Photo by awalby - Getty Images Milwaukee Riverwalk at night The Milwaukee Riverwalk at night

Milwaukee’s Riverwalk offers public access from the former North Avenue Dam through Downtown and the Historic Third Ward to Lake Michigan.

Taking inspiration from San Antonio, in 1988 Milwaukee Mayor John Norquist spearheaded a Milwaukee project to take advantage of the waterway that winds through Downtown.

Today that three-mile stretch offers a tour of the history of Milwaukee. It includes ramps, walkways, and lifts for accessibility for those with disabilities.

The waterway was one of the city’s earliest thoroughfares, it later offered energy to power tanneries and other industries while today it is home to high-end residences, outdoor dining and recreation.

Take in Milwaukee’s Riverwalk on one of the boat lines, a paddle tavern or rent a kayak. On foot, you can check out the Bronze Fonz and are just steps away from Fiserv Forum, parks, music concerts, theaters, museums, food courts, restaurants and night life.