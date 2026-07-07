See Milwaukee by Boat

× Expand Photo by Milwaukee Kayak Company Kayaking the Milwaukee River A view of the Hoan Bridge from the Milwaukee River by kayak.

In, The Making of Milwaukee, John Gurda writes that the first settlers that arrived in the swamp and cliff lands that became Milwaukee remarked on the beauty of the land and the clarity of the waterways. Below are a few boat tours that wind through the Milwaukee River and into sparkling Lake Michigan.

Brew City Kayak

Brew City Kayak brings you as close to the water’s surface as possible without being in it. Guided kayak and stand-up paddleboard tours of Milwaukee's waterways are offered

throughout the summer for people of all fitness levels. Tours are available mid-May through the end of September and meet at 820 S. Water St.

Edelweiss Cruises

Edelweiss Cruises offers a variety of public tours and private events on three different vessels. Tours navigate the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan and range from narrated historic tours to lunch and dinner tours embracing a variety of moods. Cruises run from May to October and meet at 205 W. Highland Ave. for boarding.

Jack’s Charter Service

Jack’s offers charter fishing experiences on Lake Michigan, allowing tour groups an opportunity to fish the blustery waters of the Great Lake. Offered summer and winter, trips are weather dependent. If groups come back without fish, the tour is free. Tours meet at 1750 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive.

Kanoloa Tiki Lounge

Two-hour private chartered tours of Milwaukee’s waterways are offered on a tropical tiki style pontoon boat. Tours meet at 1101 N. Martin Luther King Drive.

Milwaukee Boat Line

The Milwaukee Boat Line offers both public and private tours on three vessels. The company operates a variety of tours from party vibes on the Yacht Rock and Happy Hour tours to the classic Sightseeing tour. Tours run from May to September and meet at 1124 N. Martin Luther King Drive.

Milwaukee Kayak Company

The Milwaukee Kayak Company offers daily kayak, canoe and paddleboard rentals along with weekly guided tours. Rentals are available seven days a week from the company's main location at Jerry's Docks ( 318 S. Water St.). Their Schlitz Park location is open on weekends or by appointment, and their third location at the Twisted Fisherman is by appointment and the launch for the Wednesday Night MKE River Roundup.

Milwaukee Paddle Tavern

One hundred-minute long, BYOB boat tours of Milwaukee’s riverways offer a variety of private and publicly chartered tours. The tours stop at several waterfront drinking establishments to help participants supplement their drinking to more than just their own alcohol. Tours meet at 113 E. Juneau Ave. at the Harp Irish bar.

Riverwalk Boat Tours and Rentals

Offering trips along Milwaukee’s waterways via a midsize pontoon boat rather than a large vessel, these smaller group tours are a unique way to see the city. Both rental pontoon boats and private charter tours are offered. Tours meet at Pere Marquette Park, 900 N. Plankinton Ave.

Sea Dog Sailing

Sea Dog Sailing offers small, six person 90-minute to half day private charter cruises of Milwaukee. The tours are intimate and itineraries are customizable to the group’s preference. The tours meet at McKinley Marina, slip G-51, enter at Lagoon Drive off N. Lincoln Memorial Drive.