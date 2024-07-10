Walker’s Point: New and Innovative

× Expand Photo courtesy VISIT Milwaukee Zocalo Food Truck Park Zocalo Food Truck Park in Walker's Point

Walker’s Point is a diverse neighborhood in Milwaukee that has undergone a renaissance in recent years. In the past, the area played host to immigrant German, Irish, Polish and Mexican populations as they first arrived in Milwaukee. Eclectic architecture from all points of the city’s history can be found here, offering clues as to the people who used to live and work in Walker’s Point. For nearly 50 years the Allen-Bradley clock, which shines brightly over the neighborhood, was the largest four-sided clock in the world. The clock is also affectionately known as the “Polish Moon” because the neighborhood around it was predominately made up of people of Polish descent when it was built, and the big white clock face lit up the night above it.

Today, many of the neighborhood’s old factories have been renovated and converted into office/maker spaces and housing. The fairly walkable area has also developed a thriving hospitality industry which is anchored by favorite local restaurants like La Merenda, Odd Duck, Braise, and Morel, while continuing to be inspired by new popular spots like Black Sheep and Camino. Many nights out are capped off with a stop at Purple Door for some phenomenal homemade ice cream. Plus, the thriving Hispanic community in the area has made its mark with longtime “cheap eats” winner, Conejitos Place, known for their inexpensive drinks and food served on paper plates, as well as Botanas, well known for their fresh, authentic Mexican cuisine. The Zocalo Food Truck Park in Walker’s Point has been a rousing success for a city that sometimes seems unsure how to best use the area’s expanding food truck industry.

Looking for a place to grab a drink? Not a problem in Walker’s Point. Aside from several well-known bars like O’Lydia’s and Steny’s, Walker’s Point plays host to several establishments who brew/distill their own products. One of the first was Great Lakes Distillery, which offers tours and a tasting room, as well as running special events featuring live music and specials. Mobcraft Brewery and Taproom is another great spot, featuring crowd-sourced beer suggestions that Mobcraft makes into tasty brews, plus they offer tours and serve food that pairs perfectly with a pint.

Walker’s Point also has the distinction of being the home to so many local gay and LGBTQ friendly bars that some folks refer to it affectionately as the GAYborhood. Men may want to check out D.I.X., Fluid or Woody’s. The ladies may prefer Walker’s Pint—one of the last remaining lesbian bars in the country. Everyone can get down on the dance floor at La Cage or stop in at Hamburger Mary’s which recently relocated to Walker’s Point.

Wherever you go in Walker’s Point, you’re bound to find something new, innovative or interesting.