174 Years of Wisconsin’s State Fair

Wisconsin’s first state fair was held in 1851 and with 15,000 people attending, it was the largest gathering in state history. But the inaugural event didn’t take place in the West Allis location. It was hosted by the Agricultural Society on six acres in Janesville.

The second fair was held at Cold Spring Park in Milwaukee on what would be the site of Marquette University. For decades afterward, the fair relocated to Watertown, Fond du Lac and Madison. Guests included future president Abraham Lincoln (1859), Rutherford B. Hayes (1878) and Ulysses S. Grant (1880) at Camp Randall. Grant delivered a tepid address that praised Wisconsinites on their wealth and prosperity. Lincoln encouraged farmers to raise their standard of living by accepting new methods of agriculture. When the fair settled permanently at 84th Street and Greenfield Avenue in 1908, distinguished speakers included Lincoln Steffens, a muckraking journalist who sought to expose government corruption. One year later, presidential candidate William Howard Taft espoused the rights of workers to join unions.

The 100-year tradition of fair entertainment began with the introduction of cream puffs, and then the opening of the Cardinal Ballroom in May 1926. The facility was used for barn dances, vaudeville shows, community fundraisers and ballroom dancing. The Cardinal was located near a $1 million amusement midway that featured the Mystic Palace, Don Pirate ride, the Prison, Wild West show, strong men, hula dancers and other carnival attractions.

In 1931, the Cardinal was remodeled into the Modernistic ballroom by local music impresarios Jimmy and George Devine. The dance hall was profitable from the beginning, often drawing 20,000 people over a weekend who danced to Benny Goodman, Cab Calloway, Ozzie Nelson and Louis Armstrong, to name but a few.

The fair continued to expand and major changes included additional livestock and agricultural areas, restaurants and food stands, radio and television broadcasts from the park, auto races, midway rides, vendor sales auditoriums and international attractions. Former Senator Herb Kohl even came out for his annual milk giveaway.

Johnny Carson, Johnny Cash, Roy Rogers, The Supremes and Sonny and Cher performed at the fair, along with Jethro, Granny and Ellie May from “The Beverly Hillbillies

Since its inception in 1851, the Wisconsin State Fair has been closed just a few times. In 1861, Madison’s Camp Randall became a training camp for Civil War soldiers. In 1945 the World War II Office of War Transportation requested the fair not operate. And in 2020, the Covid pandemic led to the fair’s closing.

Music for 2025 includes Lynyrd Skynyrd, Queensryche, and Boyz II Men. The fair has done a good job of keeping pace with the times.