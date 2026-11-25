Expand Photo courtesy Jessie Coe Methyl Ethyl and the Ketones Methyl Ethyl and the Ketones

Amy Madigan’s path to Hollywood began not on a film set, but in Milwaukee’s classrooms, theaters and music clubs.

She studied philosophy at Marquette University while singing in several local rock bands. Music offered a different kind of education: rehearsals during the day and late-night gigs at the UWM Union Ballroom and Living Room Coffeehouse. On October 8, 1973, Madigan sang with the Hound Dog Band at Hanna’s, a basement nightclub at 827 E. Locust Street. The club didn’t have an elevator and the band’s heavy Hammond organ and other equipment were hauled up and down a long flight of stairs.

That scene left traces in unexpected places. In 2024, a reel-to-reel demo tape was reportedly found at an estate sale. It was labeled Methyl Ethyl and the Ketones with four tracks that consisted of “South of the Border,” “Fire in the Dump,” “High Heeled Shit Kickers” and “Sitting Before the Judge.” The 50-year-old recording offered a rare glimpse of the city’s music life at the time—and of a singer whose early work led to the film roles that would make her famous.

Sardonic Letter

The tape came with a sardonic letter dated March 24, 1973.

To all the nice folks at WZMF, after four years this is all we can get. We can all take solace knowing that Wisconsin has driven yet another band up against that well-known wall. Our mutual friends, Joe and Doc, from Radio Doctors selected these four tunes from a session earlier this month. We hope that jolly beer bar music has its merits, Aina Hey? Thanx, Methyl Ethyl and the Ketones

The dry humor captured the frustrations of a band struggling to build awareness for themselves. The seven-piece band used a southside warehouse to practice and record songs like “Pagan Baby” and “Honey, I’m the Wolfman.” The building at 1116 W. Lincoln Avenue, Joseph's Beauty Supply, was owned by Todd Galanter’s father. In addition to Madigan the Ketones consisted of Jessie Roe (keyboards), John Billings (guitar), Brian Perotti (drums), the late Todd Galanter (bass) and Mark Kapov (vocals and percussion). Walter Becker, co-founder of Steely Dan, once said, "You guys must practice a lot". The prolific songwriter Townes Van Zandt asked Jesse Roe and John Billings why they weren't famous.

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In 1973 the Hound Dog Band opened for English blues singer John Mayal at the PAC (now the Marcus Center). “Singer Amy Madigan’s vocal on ‘I Go to Pieces’ did more than justice to the Patsy Cline hit,” said a Milwaukee Journal review the following day. In 1974, she left Milwaukee for Los Angeles. There, she continued making music with Jelly, whose 1977 album, A True Story, brought an unusual bit of publicity: Madigan posed for Playboy magazine in a bathtub of jelly. “My father wasn’t too crazy about that,” she said later.

Film Debut

Acting eventually took the lead. Madigan studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, made her film debut in Love Child in 1982, and earned an Academy Award nomination for Twice in a Lifetime in 1985. Four decades later, she won the supporting-actress Oscar for Weapons.

The road from Hanna’s to the Academy Awards was neither straight nor predictable. But the Milwaukee years gave Amy Madigan a working performer’s grounding—in music, in live audiences, and in the discipline of showing up for the next set.