Children’s Author Marguerite Henry Grew up in Milwaukee

Expand Photo via The Misty of Chincoteague Foundation Marguerite Henry and Misty - The Misty of Chincoteague Foundation Marguerite Henry and Misty

Marguerite Breithaupt Henry (1902–1997) was born in Milwaukee, the youngest of five children of Louis and Anna Breithaupt. The family lived on Booth Street near North Avenue in the Riverwest neighborhood where her father ran a small printing business. Marguerite spent time in the shop watching presses and handling paper, an early, tactile exposure to words and publishing that she later remembered as an enchanted workshop for a budding writer.

Between about ages six and twelve she suffered a severe, prolonged bout of rheumatic fever that kept her largely confined to bed. Isolated from classmates, she read voraciously, visited the North Side Branch Library when she could (sometimes arriving on roller skates), and began writing; by some accounts she sold her first story at about age eleven. Those quiet, book‑filled years deepened her empathy for animals and people and forged the narrative discipline evident in her later work.

She attended Riverside University High School and trained as a teacher at the Milwaukee State Normal School (now part of UW–Milwaukee). Known to friends as “Marge,” she was active in dramatic and literary clubs, writing poems, short plays, and sketches—practical training in scene, dialogue, and pacing. It was during these formative years that she met Sidney Henry, who would become her husband and lifelong collaborator.

After marriage the Henrys lived in Chicago and briefly in Philadelphia while Sidney worked and Marguerite sought publication in magazines such as the Saturday Evening Post. Returning to Illinois, she taught and continued to write picture books and short pieces, often working in quiet places—by her account, including Naperville’s Lutheran Cemetery—to concentrate. Sidney opened a five‑and‑ten store in town’s business district.

Horses and Stories

Expand Misty of Chincoteague by Marguerite Henry, illustrated by Wesley Dennis 'Misty of Chincoteague' by Marguerite Henry, illustrated by Wesley Dennis

During World War II the couple purchased a run‑down ranch in Wayne, Illinois, which Marguerite christened Mole Meadow. There she kept ponies and horses, including a little pony she named Misty; the animals and the farm inspired stories that led to her first major success, Misty of Chincoteague (1947). Henry later visited Sear department store in February to meet fans and sign books. Her next book, King of the Wind (1948), a historical novel about an Arabian stallion, won the 1949 Newbery Medal and established her as a leading author of children’s literature.

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Over a long career she wrote more than 50 books—many illustrated by Wesley Dennis—including Brighty of the Grand Canyon and Sea Star. She also kept a black Morgan named Friday and a burro named Jiggs, the latter the inspiration for Brighty. Henry remained rooted in the practical rhythms of farm life even as her books won national and international audiences; Mole Meadow’s three‑stall barn and surrounding fields in Wayne still stand where Misty, Friday, and Jiggs grazed.

Later in life she moved to California and died in Rancho Santa Fe in 1997, leaving a legacy that introduced generations of children to animals rendered with affection, respect, and the observational clarity first nurtured in Milwaukee.

Marguerite Henry’s stories endure because they sprang from lived detail — a Milwaukee childhood, a family print shop, quiet years of reading, and a small farm where ponies and burros taught her about loyalty and courage. Her books opened wide the world for young readers while honoring the everyday places that shaped her imagination. Decades later her work inspires new generations to care for animals, cherish places, and find wonder in the ordinary.