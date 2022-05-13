Gone But Not Forgotten: Wisconsin Drive-In Theaters

× Expand Photo via Yance Marti Drive-in movie theater

Although they are generally thought of as a 1950s phenomenon, Richard M. Hollingshead, Jr obtained a United States patent for a “new and useful outdoor theater” in May, 1933. A “motion picture show or the like, may be seen and heard from a series of automobiles so arranged, in relation to the stage or screen, that the successive cars behind each other will not obstruct the view.”

The world's first “automobile movie theatre” opened in June,1933. Numbers rose relatively slowly to 95 drive-ins in January, 1942. Development was static during the United States involvement in World War II. Post-war expansion saw 820 in place by 1948. The peak year was 1958 with about 4,000 followed by a slow decline.

Starlite Outdoor Theatre ad

A variety of reasons have been brought forward for the decline of the drive-in theatre: The introduction of black and white television followed by color television and the video recorder. Indoor theaters were able to convert to the multiplex format requiring the fewest number of employees to show a wide choice of films. Some drive-ins were able to add additional screens however while two screens were not uncommon, adding more was difficult. Screens could not face the setting sun, and it was harder to block multiple screens from highway viewers. Daylight saving time delayed start times making it too late for the family customers. the drive-in’s mainstay. Additionally, business running costs were increasing in all areas from land tax to staff wages. As infrastructure aged, operators faced decisions as to whether it was more economical to refurbish a drive-in or close it. Unlike indoor theaters, day light prevented the showing of films. Additional uses had been explored but the problem still remained then and now.

Final Demise

Car redesign played a major role. Front seats were no longer bench style, trending to bucket seats with a gearbox or storage space between them. Safety features like headrests made it difficult for back seat viewers. People had become less devoted to recreational driving and the attraction of sitting in a car to watch a film dwindled. Add to that escalating land values, and owners saw an incentive to sell outdoor theater sites.

List of the Lost

By the 1990s less than 600 drive-ins existed throughout the country. Most of the land turned into office parks. The same fate happened across Wisconsin. This is a list of some (but not all) gone but not forgotten Wisconsin drive-in theaters:

The Bluemound Drive-In, located at 161st and Bluemound Road in Brookfield was the first drive-in theater in Wisconsin, opening in 1940 and closed in 1981. This theater was replaced with shopping malls and restaurants.

Victory Drive-in ad Victory Drive-in ad

The Victory Drive-In was located at 156th (Pilgrim Road) and Lisbon Avenue. Considered the “world’s most beautiful drive-in,” it was located in a wooded area and had hills on the North and East sides of the venue. This massive theater closed after the 1986 season and was demolished to make way for a subdivision many years later.

The 57 Outdoor, located North of Grafton on Highway 57, opened in 1963 and closed in 1985. The projection building, empty for a long time, was eventually converted to an animal shelter.

The Franklin 100 Outdoor Theater, located along Highway 100, opened in 1967 with one of the largest screens in the Milwaukee area, closed in 1979. A small portion of the sign exists today.

× Expand Photo via Cinema Treasures Starlite Outdoor Theatre Starlite Outdoor Theatre

The Starlite in Menomonee Falls overlooked Highways 41 & 45 was unique for an outdoor theater because the marquee lit up like a Las Vegas casino. Opened in 1955, it closed in 1992 and was demolished in 1995. The land is now part of an elaborate business district.

The 24 Outdoor, on Janesville Road in Muskego, originally had two screens when it opened in April 1965. The first films shown were John Wayne in Circus Word, Bobby Vinton in Surf Party and Anthony Perkins in Psycho. Closed in 1994, the land was vacant for some time until real estate development emerged.

The 15 Outdoor, at 145th and West National Avenue, opened in May, 1953. The single-screen drive-in had space for 640 cars. In 1955 it was renamed the Highway 15 Drive-In, operated by National Drive-In Inc. In 1984 a windstorm blew the screen tower down, permanently closing the venue. Its acres of farmland gave way to suburban development.

The 16 Outdoor was located West of Oconomowoc on Highway 16 (formerly US 16). The theater, on the corner of Ski Slide Road and Madison Avenue, closed sometime in the mid 1970s. The theater's location is now a city park.

The Highway 59 Outdoor in Waukesha, located East of Waukesha on Highway 59, opened in August,1967. It operated until 1984 and was later demolished. After the theater closed, a go-kart track operated at the site for several years. Today a car wash and a storage rental business is located on the site.

× Expand Photo by Adam Levin 41 Twin Outdoor historical marker 41 Twin Outdoor historical marker

The 41-Twin Drive-In, on 27th and Ryan Road in Franklin, opened in July, 1948 with a capacity for 1,000 cars. In 1949, it was twinned and became the 41 Twin Outdoor Theater. Over the years it expanded screens and car capacity. Its closing in 2001 wasn't due to a decline in business rather the land became so valuable the owners decided to sell. Demolition began in April 2002. A small memorial plaque, off of 27th & Drexel, can be seen today.

Forward Looking

Victory Drive-in ad

Over the last few years COVID-19 has affected the brick-and-mortar movie theater business. It has also resulted in renewed interest and increased attendance at existing drive-ins and new "makeshift" drive-ins within parking lots and shopping centers. The Milky Way in Franklin opened in 2020 in the North parking lot at Ballpark Commons, next to the Milwaukee Milkmen's home stadium. This is the first Milwaukee drive-in theater to open in 20 years. The first year it opened it had a number of sold-out screenings during Milwaukee's first COVID-19 pandemic summer. Car hop service is available by golf cart instead of roller skates.

The question remains if today's drive-ins are back and here to stay. Their re-emergence has definitely created a means to restart interest in the “go-to” movie theatre, an industry that had never before been endangered.